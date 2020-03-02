Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to…

SYDNEY, March 2 – Australia’s financial regulators will discuss the impact of a new coronavirus outbreak on Australia’s A$2 trillion ($1.3 trillion) economy in an emergency meeting on Monday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will meet on Tuesday for its monthly rate review.

A Reuters poll last week found few analysts expected a cut from a record low 0.75%, but the sheer scale of market losses around the globe prompted financial futures to now imply a 96% chance of a move compared with just 18% last week. ($1 = 1.5430 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Grant McCool)