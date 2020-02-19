Australian foreign aid to Asia slashed dramatically in Pacific pivot

CANBERRA, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — The Australian government has slashed its aid to Southeast Asian nations by more than 40 percent to help fund its “Pacific step-up.”

According to figures obtained by the opposition Labor Party in a senate budget hearing, aid to Indonesia and Vietnam has been cut by half since 2014.

Support for Cambodia has fallen 33 percent, that for the Philippines 44 percent and aid to Laos by 41 percent.

The Pacific is the only region receiving more aid from Australia than it did in 2014-15, benefitting from a 17 percent increase.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made Australia’s increasing presence in the Pacific one of the foreign policy priorities of his government.

Papua New Guinea (PNG) has been the biggest beneficiary, with aid increasing 82 million Australian dollars (55 million U.S. dollars) since 2014-15.

Alex Hawke, the Minister for International Development, is currently undertaking a major review of Australia’s development assistance program.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said Australia’s aid program was “affordable and effective.”