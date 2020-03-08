Australian Grand Dairy Awards 2020 reveals the best cheeses in the country

A handful of Australian cheeses have been named the best in the country – including an ‘alpine’ cheese made in a cave to a creamy sheep’s curd with a ‘blue’ flavour.

From cheddar and blue to brie and ricotta, a panel of 12 judges tasted more than 400 gold award-winning cheeses to find the ‘best of the best’ at the prestigious 2020 Australian Grand Dairy Awards.

Victorian dairy producer Berry’s Creek Gourmet Cheese came out on top after claiming the coveted ‘Grand Champion’ crown at the awards.

After taking out the highest accolade across all cheeses, Berry’s Creek was recognised for its blue cheese called Oak Blue, which is known for its ‘smooth creamy texture with heavy veining’.

‘The awards are significant to our company as it is the platform that acknowledges the best of the best dairy products in Australia,’ Cheryl Hulls of Berry’s Creek said.

‘To be a finalist is something to be very proud of and to feel secure in the knowledge that you are doing something right.’

Prom Country Cheese won the ‘Goat Cheese and Buffalo Milk Cheese’ category for its Venus Blue, which has a creaminess texture of sheep’s curd with a mild blue flavour.

Section28’s cave-aged ‘alpine’ cheese called Fontina took the lead in the ‘Semi Hard and Eye Cheese’ category. The cheese is made from raw milk and then washed weekly for at least four months in a cave.

That’s Amore was voted as the best ‘Favoured Cheese’ for its Diavoletti, which is a cow’s milk smoked cheese with a chilli stuffed olive at its centre. The name translates to ‘little devils’ because of its spicy kick.

Breston’s Edwards Crossing won the best ‘Hard Cheese’ award for its parmesan, which has a distinct piquant to sweet flavour.

In the ‘White Mould Cheese’ category, Woombye Ash Brie took home the prize for its delicious creamy cheese, which has been hand rolled in ash – resulting in a striking black and white appearance on the mould as it matures.

King Island Dairy took out the best ‘Washed Rind’ award for its Stormy cheese, which has an ‘earthy, luxurious and complex washed rind’. The cheese was named for the wild weather off the rocky coast of Kin Island.

Besides the aged cheese, Floridia Cheese’s ricotta was named the best in the ‘Fresh Unripened Cheese’ category.

Producers from Victoria claimed the highest number of titles, taking out seven of the 19 categories, while Western Australia followed with four, New South Wales with three, South Australia and Queensland with two and finally, Tasmania with one.

Celebrating 21 years, the awards are the premier dairy awards within the dairy industry, promoting the world class quality and excellence of Australia’s top cheeses, ice creams, milks, butter, gelato and more.

The Australian Grand Dairy Awards were held in February in Melbourne.