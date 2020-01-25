Australian Open crowd goes wild as Nick Kyrgios wins five set nail-biter to set up clash with Nadal

Nick Kyrgios faces a highly anticipated Australian Open showdown with world number one Rafael Nadal after storming into the final 16 in his home grand slam.

The Australian tennis bad boy is through to the fourth round after winning a five-set thriller against 17th seed Russian Karen Khachanov in what was the longest match of Kyrgios’ career.

But the nail-biting 6-2 7-6 6-7 6-7 7-6 win in just under four-and-a -half hours in front of a packed Melbourne Arena didn’t come easy or without controversy.

Up two sets, Kyrgios was on match point in both the third and fourth sets as Khachanov clawed his way back from the brink of defeat twice to force the match into a fifth set decider, where he led 6-5 before Kyrgios won the set in a heart-stopping tie-break.

Kyrgios’ trademark explosive temper came to life in the fourth set when the match umpire awarded a time violation against him.

He had briefly halted play before serving to ask a ball girl not to touch his towel he had just used to wipe his bleeding hand.

The penalty sparked a furious reaction from Kyrgios.

‘There’s a blood all over the towel. I told the ball kid not to touch it! That’s all I said!’ Kyrgios screamed at the umpire.

‘Are you stupid? Can you not see?’

He had another crack at the umpire after winning the point.

‘You think I’m just going to play that slow or what?’ Kyrgios argued.

‘There’s blood on the towel.

‘Just ask me, ask me. I don’t know what you want.’

Channel Nine commentator and former US tennis champion Jim Courier agreed.

‘Kyrgios is concerned for the ball kid. He doesn’t want the ball kid to touch the towel that has blood on it … Nick wasn’t intentionally trying to slow down play,’ he said.

Kyrgios collapsed on the court in relief moments after the heart-stopping win.

‘Man, that was crazy. I don’t know what to say right now,’ he told Courier afterwards.

‘That was insane! I’ve got no words for how I’m feeling right now.’

‘None of that would have happened without my team, that’s for sure. They supported me the whole time. Like, you guys are unbelievable again.’

Kyrgios was quizzed about the medical time-out he was forced to have in the opening set have for treatment to his hamstring.

‘I landed on my serve and I felt something. And I got some physio, but, man is just epic. I don’t even know what’s going on,’ he replied

‘Um, honestly, my legs feel about 40 kilos each.’

Kyrgios hailed his opponent Khachanov as a warrior.

‘Two games of four hours is not easy. He is an amazing player,’ he said.

‘He has won some amazing titles as well, so it’s just the beginning for him.

Kyrgios faces Nadal on Monday, who he’s beaten in three out of seven outings.

But right now, Kyrgios has more pressing matters on his mind and wasn’t interested in refuelling his ongoing off-court feud with Nadal.

‘He (Nadal) is arguably the greatest of all time,’ he said.

‘I am not thinking about that but thinking about my legs and an ice bath and getting some food. He is a champion.

‘I will do everything I can and hopefully give everything I have and hopefully it will be enough.’