Australian Open day four snapshot

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Coco Gauff – down 3-0 in the deciding set, the 15-year-old American fought back to beat veteran Sorana Cirstea 4-6 6-3 7-4 and set up a third-round blockbuster with defending champion Naomi Osaka.

STAT OF THE DAY: Former finalist Marin Cilic smashed 30 aces during his epic five-set super-tiebreak win against French 21st seed Benoit Paire.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I don’t think anyone could care less if an Aussie wins it or not. First and foremost, it’s about the safety and the well-being of Aussies all across the nation, of wildlife, everything. So I’d prioritise the safety and kind of rebuilding kind of parts of our nation that have been destroyed over a tennis match any day of the week.” – Australia’s humble world No.1 Ashleigh Barty putting the Open into perspective with the nation’s bushfire crisis.

TOURNAMENT SUMMARY: Barty, Osaka, last year’s finalist Petra Kvitova and 2018 winner Caroline Wozniacki won through to the women’s third round with straight-sets wins, while 11th seed Aryna Sabalenka and 13th seed Petra Martic tumbled out. There were few surprises in the men’s draw, as titleholder Novak Djokovic, sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and 14th seed Diego Schwartzman progressed. But Italian eighth seed Matteo Berrettini lost to American Tennys Sandgren.