Australian Open fourth round opponents Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal pay tributes to Kobe Bryant

An emotionally drained Nick Kyrgios used the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant as motivation as he pushed Rafael Nadal to the limit in their Australian Open grudge match.

The polarising Australian tennis player earned the respect of fans and his arch rival after bowing out of the grand slam in a pulsating four setter at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

Kyrgios paid tributes to Bryant before and after the match, which was played just hours after his death in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles shocked the sporting world.

Kyrgios, a huge basketball fan, was in tears as he walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing Bryant’s LA Lakers jersey in tribute to the star.

With Bryant’s famous number 8 emblazoned on his jersey, Kyrgios struggled to contain his emotions during the warm-up.

The Boston Celtics fan turned up to his post-match press conference after the loss wearing a Lakers singlet and was asked about the late sporting legend as soon as he sat down.

‘I never met Kobe. But basketball is practically my life. I’ve been following it for as long as I can remember,’ Kyrgios said.

‘It was pretty emotional when I woke up to the news today. It was pretty heavy, like all day.

‘Obviously I was having basketball on at my house, watching the games. It was heavy. Yeah, it’s just tough. It’s horrible news.’

He revealed Bryant inspired him to keep fighting in the fourth set where he looked down and out against the world number one.

Kyrgios clawed his way back and forced the set into a tie-break, where he lost the match.

‘If you look at the things he stood for, what he wanted to be remembered by, I felt like, if anything, it helped me tonight,’ Kyrgios said.

‘When I was down a break in the fourth, I was definitely thinking about it. I fought back.’

Kyrgios then made the ultimate tribute to Bryant.

‘I don’t think they make them like him any more. He was different, the way he trained, the way he did things, the way he played. He was special,’ he said.

‘Just sad. Like, when I think about my life [it]is literally basketball. When I think about it, it’s heavy. It’s tough.’

Kyrgios became the first player to steal a set off Nadal at the tournament when he levelled the match up at one set a piece after the second set.

‘As I said tonight I was only a couple points away from winning,’ Kyrgios said

‘I felt a lot closer this time, especially at 5-5 in the third set, he played some unbelievable points. I feel like if I’d got that third set I would have really been on top of him. The time we played at Wimbledon I felt I wasn’t playing as good.

‘Hopefully I can keep doing it, I just try to bring it day by day and try to bring positive vibes all the time.’

It’s been a life-changing month for the 24-year-old, who has also been touched by the ongoing national bushfire disaster, which has claimed 33 lives and hundreds of homes this season.

‘I feel like I’ve made progress as a human. A tennis player, I don’t really care about as much,’ Kyrgios said.

‘But yeah, I mean, I feel good … I want to keep going in this direction, for sure.

‘I always had pretty good perspective. If anything, it did fuel me and made me play harder. They’re (the bushfires) still going, everything is still going.’

‘Yeah, I mean, the last month for me has been pretty hectic, been pretty emotional. I’m pretty tired. I want to try to continue to help where I can.’

Although he then added: ‘I’ve been like this for a long time. It’s just you guys probably learnt some new things about me. I haven’t changed much, to be honest.

Wearing a Lakers cap, an emotional Nadal also wiped back tears when asked about Bryant in his post-match interview after progressing to the quarter finals for the 41st time in a grand slam.

‘Well, what can I say? I wake up this morning with this terrible news,’ Nadal told US legend John McEnroe on-court.

‘And yeah, it’s super sad. He had been one of the greatest sportsmen in the history. Yeah, just he deserved a round of big applause.’

‘I didn’t spend time with him but I met him. I have very close friend that he was playing with him for a long time. And he always told me that he is the spirit of hard worker. He always wanted more.

‘He always wanted to increase his level. He had been an inspiration for the world of sport and a lot of kids. Yeah, it’s one of these day that you want to forget. Of course Kobe Bryant will be in our hearts and minds for the rest of our lives.’

Nadal also paid tribute to Bryant on social media before the match.

‘Horrible news today. Tragic the death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock,’ Nadal posted on Instagram.

The Spaniard needed four sets and two tiebreaks to down Kyrgios 6-3 3-6 7-6 7-6 in an emotion-charged showdown at Melbourne Park.

And during the first set it appeared the emotion of the occasion, coupled with physical fatigue after his four-and-a-half-hour battle against Karen Khachanov two days before, would prevent him making a fight of it.

But Kyrgios roused himself at the start of the second set and, had he taken an extraordinary third set, the outcome might have been different.

Ash Barty is now Australian’s last remaining hope in the singles draw, who will take on Czech world number seven Petra Kvitova on Tuesday afternoon.

Things began to unravel for Kyrgios late in the third set when he lost his cool during a heated exchange with the match umpire.

‘Why is he laughing?,’ he asked, seemingly taking aim at a linesman after he successfully challenged a missed call on a Nadal serve.

‘He turned around and starts laughing. It is not a game, it is not a joke. It is embarrassing. He turns around and he starts laughing. That’s what I’m talking about.’

The set went into a tie-break, where a violation was awarded against Kyrgios after he smashed his racquet in frustration after losing a point.

Kyrgios went on to lose the tie-break to be down two sets to one.

‘Obviously breaking that racquet he was getting frustrated,’ Australian legend Lleyton Hewitt said.

‘He had worked so hard to stay in this third set and get it to a tie break. If he goes down 2-1 sets it is going to be an awfully tough climb to get back and win in five.’

Nadal was cruising towards victory in the fourth set before Kyrgios broke his serve in a late fightback and forced the set into a tie-break, where Nadal proved too good.

The arch rivals shared a warm embrace after the match before Spaniard paid tribute to his long-time rival.

‘It was a very tough match,’ Nadal said.

‘Against Nick you are never under control. If you have a mistake, like I had in the second set with one serve of mine that I had a mistake, then he has a break it is so difficult to break him again. It happened again in the fourth.

‘What can I say about Nick? I think when he is playing like today with this positive factor, he gives a lot of positive things to our sport. I encourage him to keep working like that, because he is one of the highest talents.’