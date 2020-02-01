Australian Open viewers left baffled as Ash Barty wears the SAME outfit as her opponent

Australian Open viewers have been left scratching their heads as number one seed Ash Barty wore the same Fila outfit as her American opponent Sophia Kenin in their semi-final clash.

However, the match was far from even, with Barty bombing out of match in the straight sets 7-6 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.

‘Two players wearing the same outfits, same colours – not ideal fir TV or spectators. Wouldn’t happen in any other sport,’ one viewer tweeted.

‘What a match up for the #AusOpen2020 Looks like they rocked up to the same party in the same outfit,’ said another.

‘I hate when both tennis players at a Major wear almost identical clothes. #AusOpen is not #Wimbledon. Which one is Ash Barty & which is Sophia Kenin? Hahaha,’ another tweet read.

‘In this case, both Ash and Kenin are outfitted by Fila. I’m surprised Fila hasn’t designed a separate kit line for Barty — after all, she’s World No. 1.,’ another viewer wrote.

The Australian star and Kenin, who is ranked 15th in the world, have been wearing an identical blue skirt and green top for the whole tournament, but Thursday’s semi final is the first time the two women have gone up against each other.

Dozens of spectators have complained they can’t distinguish Barty from Kenin, as their caps are the only differing item of clothing.

New York Times reporter Christopher Clarey also took issue with the identical outfits.

‘Players should not be allowed to wear the same outfit for a big match like this,’ Clarey said.

‘Makes it hard for the occasional tennis viewer to know who is who.

‘Grand Slam semis should showcase stars and would-be stars not confuse the public.’

Barty wasn’t good enough for Kenin in the first set, narrowly losing 7-6 in an 8-6 tie-breaker.