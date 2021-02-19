Australian PM announces workplace review after parliament rape allegation

CANBERRA, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced an independent review of the parliament’s workplace culture following an explosive rape allegation.

Morrison on Wednesday evening wrote to Anthony Albanese, leader of the opposition Labor Party, asking him to support the review, saying it would be conducted at “arm’s length” from the government.

“It is my expectation that this review would be conducted at arm’s length of government, consult widely across parliamentarians and their staff, the departments and agencies that support our work, and provide constructive feedback on measures that can be implemented,” he wrote.

“In particular, I have asked that this process consider the adequacy, effectiveness, independence and awareness of current supports that are available to Parliamentarians and their staff.”

It comes after former government staffer Brittany Higgins on Monday went public with an allegation that she was raped by a male colleague in the Parliament House in 2019.

Higgins said that she felt “dismissed” by colleagues including government ministers in the wake of the incident and did not pursue a police complaint over concerns it would impact her career.

Morrison on Tuesday apologized to Higgins but on Wednesday she issued a statement critical of the government’s response.

“The continued victim-blaming rhetoric by the Prime Minister is personally very distressing to me and countless other survivors,” she said.

“I have only been made aware of key elements of my own sexual assault as a result of coming forward publicly with my story.

“A current senior staffer to the Prime Minister and my former chief-of-staff refused to provide me with access to the CCTV footage from that evening and continually made me feel as if my ongoing employment would be jeopardized if I proceeded any further with the matter.

“The government has questions to answer for their own conduct.” Enditem