Australian PM calls for rethink of university business model

CANBERRA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday urged universities to rethink their business models in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morrison said the pandemic “highlighted a vulnerability” in the tertiary education sector’s business model and called for it to adapt to the crash of the lucrative international student market.

Australian universities lost 1.8 billion Australian dollars (1.3 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue in 2020 and cut more than 17,000 jobs as international students were banned from entering the country.

According to data released by Universities Australia earlier in February the sector is set to lose a further 2 billion Australian dollars (1.5 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021.

Universities have lobbied the government to allow international students into the country in small numbers but Morrison has repeatedly declared that the government will prioritize the repatriation of citizens and residents.

He told News Corp that he wants universities to tackle the “big challenges” facing Australia including vaccines, stressing the commitment to “vaccine self-sufficiency.”

“We want to be a serious, world-regarded producer of vaccines, and so that means you’ve got to work right across the park.” Enditem