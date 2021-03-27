Australian PM condemns MP’s “disgraceful” online abuse of constituents

CANBERRA, March 26 (Xinhua) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has condemned the “disgraceful” actions of a government member who attacked constituents on social media.

Scott Morrison on Friday morning said that he hauled Andrew Laming into his office on Thursday and ordered him to apologize in parliament for comments made on Facebook.

“I found that disgraceful and called him into my office and told him to apologize and he did so,” Morrison said. “He’s very clear about my expectations.”

Network Nine news on Thursday revealed that Laming, the member of parliament (MP) for the Queensland electorate of Bowman, used his official Facebook page to abuse constituents.

One victim of his abuse – charity worker Alix Russo – said that the MP accused her of misappropriating charity funds for several years.

“You can’t be trusted with other peoples’ money. That’s why your organization is drying up,” Laming wrote.

Russo said that the abuse made her contemplate suicide.

Another woman, Sheena Hewlett who is a teacher and wife of a local councillor, alleged that Laming once hid in bushes and took photos of her at a public park.

Hours before the segment aired Laming issued an apology in parliament.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese on Friday said that the PM’s response was inadequate and called for Laming’s removal from parliament.

“Quite frankly, the prime minister’s response is totally inadequate, as it always is, as it always is,” Albanese said.

“Andrew Laming isn’t fit to continue as a member of parliament.” Enditem