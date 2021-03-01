Australian PM urged to decide fate of minister accused of rape

CANBERRA, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison has been urged to consider whether to fire a minister accused of rape.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) were on Friday notified of allegations of rape against a senior member of Morrison’s government dating back to 1988.

Anthony Albanese, the leader of the Opposition Labor Party, on Sunday revealed he has known about the allegations for a considerable amount of time.

He said that Morrison must weigh up whether it is appropriate for the alleged offender to continue his role as a government minister.

“This is a real test, and the Prime Minister must confirm to himself that it remains the case that the Minister, who is the subject of these allegations, that it’s appropriate for him to stay in his current position,” Albanese told Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) television. Enditem