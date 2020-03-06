Australian prankster fills a skill tester machine with TOILET PAPER as demand for rolls skyrockets

A prankster has poked fun at the panic-buying frenzy sweeping the nation by filling a skill tester machine with toilet paper.

Chevelle Prokop, 19, spotted the precious commodity this week inside one of three games in Victor Harbor shopping centre, 83km south of Adelaide.

The prank makes fun of the ongoing shortage of toilet paper across the country as shop shelves are being stripped bare of supplies amid coronavirus fears.

Australians have also been frantically stockpiling tissues, medicine, hand sanitiser, and long-life food, such as tinned goods, pasta and rice, as cases of the illness climb across the country.

Ms Prokop told Daily Mail Australia she thought the jest was hilarious and ‘the most Aussie thing she’d ever seen’.

She added that hoarding goods seems a bit premature as the virus’ numbers in Australia are yet to completely explode, but it is nice that some people are going to lengths to make others smile during grim circumstances.

‘Since the coronavirus is going around, it’s great to see someone go out of their way to make people laugh,’ Ms Prokop said.

The national toilet paper obsession, dubbed #toiletpapergate, has become a source of entertainment as scores of memes satirising the situation accumulate online.

Images have shown empty shelves and trolleys filled to the brim at major supermarkets such as Coles and Woolworths as people rush to fill their pantries.

Videos of frantic shoppers stocking up on lavatory rolls continue to mount, with some, desperate to get their hands on the wipes, scavenging packets straight from store pallets within seconds.

On Tuesday, South Australian pub Ramsgate Hotel shared a video to Facebook of an alleged toilet paper who was caught thief nabbing rolls from their bathrooms.

‘Today at approximately 2:20pm a male patron was seen leaving one of our bathrooms with several rolls of toilet paper, then immediately exiting the venue on to Seaview road,’ they wrote.

‘If anyone knows anything or recognises the person, please get in touch with us.’

But the video appeared to be staged, with commentators alluding that the pub had cleverly created the stunt to cash in on the consumer trend.

‘Everyone is on this little bandwagon… well done marketing team at Rammy,’ one person wrote.

Another added: ‘This is how you do a good marketing campaign.’

It comes as toilet paper manufacturer Kleenex assured Australians production has been revved up to meet consumers’ demands.

‘We are working around the clock at our mill in South Australia to keep the supermarket shelves stocked with Kleenex Complete Clean toilet paper,’ Kleenex wrote on Facebook.

In Australia, there are currently 63 confirmed cases of coronavirus including two deaths.

Worldwide, there have been more than 97,800 confirmed cases of the illness across 84 countries, including at least 3,348 deaths, as of Friday.