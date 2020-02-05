Australian real estate agent details his escape from Wuhan

An Australian real estate agent documented his escape from Wuhan – the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak – showing deserted streets and an eerily empty airport terminal.

Daniel Ou Yang, from Roseville in Sydney’s Upper North Shore, had been visiting his family for Chinese New Year when the outbreak turned the city into a ghost town.

Mr Ou Yang is one of 35 Australians who landed in Auckland on an Air New Zealand flight on Wednesday evening.

They were taken directly to Christmas Island, a former off-shore detention facility, to join the 72 people taken there on board a Qantas fight from the coronavirus epicentre.

Mr Ou Yang filmed himself fleeing the city of 11 million people, showing once-bustling streets completely deserted apart from China Health vehicles.

He then captured himself arriving at the airport wearing a black face mask.

But aside from passengers waiting to board Mr Ou Yang’s flight, the terminal appeared empty.

‘There is a lot of people – all these people waiting to be evacuated,’ he said to the camera.

‘We are going to be tested for our temperature to make sure none of us is sick or showing any symptoms.’

The real estate agent then admitted he held concerns over spending the next two weeks in quarantine on Christmas Island.

‘I’ve definitely had my concerns and my thoughts holding me back from being on this flight,’ he said.

‘But, in the end I just said, ‘you know, I had to do it, I had to get on this flight, get home to my life my family over there as well.

‘[Christmas Island] is not a bad facility. They separate you family by family.

‘So for me, if it’s just myself, I suppose have my own room for 14 days, have a bed, have air-con.’

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus infection among the men, women and children already on Christmas Island.

A team of specialist doctors and nurses is closely monitoring the evacuees.

Up to 600 Australians initially registered for the evacuation flights home but some have decided to remain in Wuhan. It is not clear how many will join the next flight.

Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said the plan was for passengers to be isolated in small family groups on Christmas Island.

Australia now has 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus across New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia.

Australians still in China have been urged to take the next possible commercial flight back home.