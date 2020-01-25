Australian research team from Queensland races against the clock to make Wuhan coronavirus vaccine

An Australian team of university researchers are in a race against time to develop a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus outbreak as the dangerous condition rapidly spreads worldwide.

The University of Queensland hopes to develop the vaccine within six months through its recently invented rapid response technology to help contain the disease outbreak which has already spread to 11 countries.

The first four cases in Australia – one in Victoria and three in NSW were confirmed on Saturday.

The university’s School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences received a request from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to use its newly patented DNA-based molecular clamp technology to fast-track the vaccine.

Dr Keith Chappell said his team of 20 researchers have spent the last 12 months preparing for a ‘rapid response’.

‘We thought we had three years … but it’s come a lot earlier than what we had hoped for so we’ll go into action straight away,’ he told reporters on Friday.

‘We’ll do all we can to ensure that we get this vaccine moving as quickly as possible but we need to be completely confident that it is safe and effective.’

Their revolutionary technology was designed as ‘a platform approach to generate vaccines against a range of human and animal viruses.

It has already shown promising results in the laboratory in tests targeting other viruses such as influenza, Ebola, Nipah and MERS coronavirus.

The technology will use the DNA sequence of the coronavirus released by China to produce a protein that’s the same as the one on the surface of the actual virus.

That protein will be the essence of the vaccine, capable of generating immune system responses that protect people.

‘By injecting that we can get an optimal immune response in people that affords protection,’ Dr Chappell said.

University Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Peter Høj AC said the current outbreak represented a significant challenge to the international community.

‘There is a lot that is still unknown regarding how easily the virus is able to be transmitted between humans,’ he said.

‘Working with CEPI, The University of Queensland is using its vaccine technology to respond to this global health challenge.’

Dr Chappell believes the six month timeframe is realistic but admitted they’ve got a long way to go.

The fast-tracked vaccine will be distributed to first responders when it’s ready.

‘The best-case scenario if everything works perfectly, we aim to have the material ready for dosing humans in 16 weeks and we’ve got a long way to go to get there,’ Dr Chappell said.

‘Best-case scenario, this will be all over and we’re not required. That’s what we’re hoping for but we’re preparing for the worse so [we’re expecting to produce] millions of doses.’