Australian researchers develop new approach to analyse coronavirus genetic code

CANBERRA, April 20 (Xinhua) — Researchers from Australia’s national science agency have developed a new approach to analyse the genetic code of the novel coronavirus.

The team from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) said on Monday that they have developed a platform that allows them to visualize differences among genetic sequences of the virus and identify new clusters.

They found that the virus, which they said causes COVID-19, has evolved into a number of distinct clusters.

“This RNA virus is expected to evolve into a number of distinct clusters that share mutations, which is what we have confirmed and visualised,” Professor S.S. Vasan, head of the CSIRO’s Dangerous Pathogens Team, said in a statement on Monday. Enditem