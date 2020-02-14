Australian severe weather warning: World’s strongest umbrella keeps you dry in any level of rain

Australians are rushing to buy the ‘strongest umbrella in the world’ which promises to keep the holder dry in any intensity of rain, hail or sleet, as a torrential downpour batters the east coast.

Auckland label Blunt Umbrellas spent nine years perfecting the design of its ‘Metro’ model, which now withstands wind speeds of over 110 kilometres per hour and flood-inducing deluges of rainfall.

Engineers have tested the strength of the device against fire brigade hoses, paint ball guns and hailstones to prove it never turns inside out, no matter the weather.

The umbrellas have been designed to last, made with individual components which can be replaced or repaired as required, eliminating the need to buy a new one every wet season.

Packing equal punches of style and substance, the style comes in a rainbow of colours to suit every taste, from bubblegum pink to sunshine yellow.

The Metro starts from $99 AUD and is available online from Blunt’s official website and fashion store The Iconic.

Satisfied customers have give the umbrella a 4.7 star rating and hundreds of glowing reviews on the brand’s official website, with one American buyer declaring she no longer has to worry about unexpected rain.

Sales of the umbrella are sure to skyrocket this weekend as Australians brace for the heaviest rainfall in 40 years, with heavy rain hammering the east coast.

A severe weather warning was issued for much of the lower Queensland and New South Wales coasts on Friday morning, stretching 1000km from Brisbane to Sydney, as a coastal trough makes its way down the region.

Byron Bay, on the New South Wales north coast, was hit with the heaviest rainfall it has seen in 40 years, with 281mm falling in the area overnight.

The downpour wreaked havoc across the city with residents waking to widespread flooding and many cars submerged beneath murky water.

Weatherzone meteorologist Craig McIntosh said Sydneysiders should brace themselves for a similar downpour on Sunday as the system makes its way south.

The deluge of wet weather has already helped fire-ravaged communities decimated by bushfires, with one third of blazes in NSW and the Australian Capital Territory being put out by the rain, NSW Rural Fire Service said.