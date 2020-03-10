Australian share market set for another bloodbath with Italy in coronavirus lockdown

The Australian share market is set for another blood bath with all of Italy now in lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Wall Street went into freefall last night with the benchmark American Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging by 7.8 per cent for its worst day since 2008 – during the height of the global financial crisis.

Global financial markets continued to bleed after all of Italy was placed into lockdown to prevent coronavirus.

In the opening minutes of trade, the Australian Securities Exchange’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 had shed another 3.2 per cent or $55.5billion in market capitalisation.

After a horror day, the ASX shed another 184 points on Tuesday morning to hit 5,576, by 10.15am AEDT.

CMC Markets chief market strategist Michael McCarthy said the lockdown in Italy spooked global investors.

‘This is a glimpse of what the future might look like,’ he told Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday.

‘The containment measures are now very radical. The economic impact of these measures will be very significant.

‘A lot of investors globally are now contemplating what that might look like in their own country and if we were to see significant outbreaks in the US or spreading across China, we’re almost assured of a recession.’

The Australian share market on Monday suffered its worst day of trading since November 2008, with the benchmark S&P/ASX200 plunging by 7.3 per cent to shed $128billion.

The share market has already lost more than $380billion since peaking on February 20, with global markets in freefall with all of Italy now in lockdown.

In another ominous sign, Westpac on Monday became the first major bank in Australia to forecast a recession in 2020.

It is now predicting an economic contraction of 0.3 per cent in both the March and June quarters, which would mark the first technical recession since mid-1991.

Mr McCarthy said financial markets respected the forecasts of Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.

‘Absolutely. Bill Evans is a very well-known forecaster – he is followed very closely,’ he said.