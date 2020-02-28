Australian share market set to plunge after US warning that coronavirus will turn into pandemic

The Australian share market has plunged again today after an American health official warned coronavirus was likely to be worse than first feared.

Since Friday, investors have lost $129billion – with the market sliding today for a fourth straight day.

The Australian Securities Exchange dived after the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warned the respiratory illness that originated in China would become a global problem.

‘Current global circumstances suggest it’s likely this virus will cause a pandemic,’ the agency’s principal deputy director Dr Anne Schuchat told reporters.

By the close of Wednesday trading, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 finished 2.19 per cent, or 150.5 points, weaker at 6716.10 points.

The coronavirus prediction had earlier caused American shares to dive, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P500 both plunging by 3 per cent.

Subsequently Australia’s SPI200 Futures contract, a pointer to the local share market, was 2.3 per cent weaker on Wednesday morning – diving by 160 points to 6,664 points.

CommSec market analyst James Tao said the coronavirus warning from the US caused the Australian share market to slump for a fourth consecutive day – with losses this week adding up to $129billion.

‘Certainly plenty of negative sentiment at the moment,’ he told Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday.

‘A lot of that is tied to the fact that the coronavirus outbreak does look like it is kind of starting to spread a lot more quickly outside of China.

‘This seems like it could be more long-term than what was initially estimated.’

A bad performance on the Australian Securities Exchange would mark the fourth consecutive day of losses – after reaching a record high on Thursday.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday predicted coronavirus would hit the Australian economy as the contagion financially assaulted China – Australia’s biggest trading partner.

‘The message is very clear, the impact will be more significant than the bushfires, and it plays out more broadly across the Australian economy,’ he told reporters on Tuesday.

University of Queensland professor of economics John Quiggin last month estimated Australia’s summer bushfires could cost the economy $100billion.

That was before China announced the first cases of coronavirus in the city of Wuhan.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has infected 80,000 worldwide since it originated in December at an animal market in Wuhan.

This includes 22 people now in Australia, as of Tuesday night.

Then there are another seven Australians who flown from the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Yokohama in Japan to a quarantine centre near Darwin.

Coronavirus has killed more than 2,600 people globally and can cause severe lung damage and trigger multiple organ failure, particularly among the elderly or frail.