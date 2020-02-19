Australian Sheffield Shield Scoreboard

Feb 18 (OPTA) – Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of between New South Wales and Victoria on Sunday at Sydney, Australia Victoria win by 112 runs Victoria 1st innings Travis Dean c Peter Nevill b Steve O’Keefe 71 Marcus Harris lbw Harry Conway 7 Nic Maddinson st Peter Nevill b Steve O’Keefe 95 Peter Handscomb lbw Nathan Lyon 41 Matt Short lbw Nathan Lyon 44 Seb Gotch Not Out 100 Will Sutherland c Kurtis Patterson b Nathan Lyon 8 Peter Siddle c Peter Nevill b Liam Hatcher 24 Chris Tremain Not Out 5 Extras 2b 22lb 7nb 0pen 5w 36 Total (123.0 overs) 431 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-19 Harris, 2-111 Handscomb, 3-209 Short, 4-227 Maddinson, 5-244 Sutherland, 6-394 Dean, 7-425 Siddle Did Not Bat : Parker, Boland Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Trent Copeland 22 4 74 0 3.36 3nb Harry Conway 21 3 66 1 3.14 Liam Hatcher 19 4 85 1 4.47 1w 4nb Nathan Lyon 36 6 113 3 3.14 Steve O’Keefe 25 3 69 2 2.76 ………………………………………………………. New South Wales 1st innings Daniel Hughes b Will Sutherland 31 Nick Larkin lbw Scott Boland 21 Kurtis Patterson c Seb Gotch b Wil Parker 54 Moises Henriques c Peter Handscomb b Wil Parker 49 Daniel Solway c Travis Dean b Wil Parker 17 Peter Nevill b Will Sutherland 30 Steve O’Keefe c Peter Handscomb b Chris Tremain 15 Trent Copeland b Peter Siddle 4 Nathan Lyon c Nic Maddinson b Chris Tremain 19 Harry Conway Not Out 28 Liam Hatcher b Peter Siddle 27 Extras 5b 8lb 2nb 0pen 0w 15 Total (116.2 overs) 310 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-51 Larkin, 2-63 Hughes, 3-165 Patterson, 4-170 Henriques, 5-205 Solway, 6-224 Nevill, 7-228 Copeland, 8-244 O’Keefe, 9-259 Lyon, 10-310 Hatcher Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Peter Siddle 21.2 6 70 2 3.28 Chris Tremain 22 5 54 2 2.45 Scott Boland 21 4 57 1 2.71 2nb Wil Parker 25 8 54 3 2.16 Will Sutherland 16 7 29 2 1.81 Matt Short 11 2 33 0 3.00 ……………………………………. Victoria 2nd innings Travis Dean lbw Harry Conway 3 Marcus Harris Not Out 54 Nic Maddinson Not Out 105 Extras 0b 0lb 1nb 0pen 5w 6 Total (30.0 overs) 168 decl Fall of Wickets : 1-7 Dean Did Not Bat : Handscomb, Short, Gotch, Sutherland, Siddle, Tremain, Parker, Boland Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Trent Copeland 6 0 31 0 5.17 Harry Conway 7 0 33 1 4.71 Nathan Lyon 6 0 27 0 4.50 Liam Hatcher 8 0 48 0 6.00 1w Steve O’Keefe 3 0 29 0 9.67 1nb ……………………………………………………… New South Wales 2nd innings Daniel Hughes c Seb Gotch b Will Sutherland 31 Nick Larkin c Will Sutherland b Peter Siddle 21 Nathan Lyon c Scott Boland b Peter Siddle 1 Kurtis Patterson c Seb Gotch b Scott Boland 1 Moises Henriques c Seb Gotch b Scott Boland 10 Daniel Solway lbw Peter Siddle 66 Peter Nevill c Peter Handscomb b Peter Siddle 29 Steve O’Keefe c Travis Dean b Peter Siddle 0 Trent Copeland b Wil Parker 3 Harry Conway Not Out 7 Liam Hatcher c Seb Gotch b Chris Tremain 0 Extras 1b 6lb 1nb 0pen 0w 8 Total (65.5 overs) 177 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-40 Larkin, 2-46 Lyon, 3-59 Patterson, 4-69 Henriques, 5-81 Hughes, 6-135 Nevill, 7-135 O’Keefe, 8-140 Copeland, 9-176 Solway, 10-177 Hatcher Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Peter Siddle 18 2 49 5 2.72 1nb Chris Tremain 12.5 2 39 1 3.04 Scott Boland 12 2 26 2 2.17 Will Sutherland 7 2 15 1 2.14 Wil Parker 13 3 35 1 2.69 Matt Short 3 0 6 0 2.00 ……………………….. Umpire Shawn Craig Umpire Stephen Harris Match Referee David Talalla