Australian Survivor’s Lee Carseldine reveals his last phone call to his mother before she died

Lee Carseldine found out his mother had a stroke and wasn’t likely to survive on Monday night’s episode of Survivor: All Stars.

The retired cricketer’s mother Elizabeth ‘Beppie’ Carseldine passed away while Lee was filming the reality show in Fiji in September last year.

Speaking to The Herald Sun on Monday, the 44-year-old said he only got to speak to his mother 40 days before her death over the phone.

‘I just told her that I loved her, just like I did every other day that I spoke to her,’ Lee told the publication.

‘We always told each other that we loved each other, it was something we do as a family.’

After hearing the news of his mother’s stroke, Lee immediately flew home but it was not quick enough as Elizabeth died within an hour.

‘Of course you carry a little bit of guilt, being so far from home, but it didn’t really matter where I was, I would never have been able to get to her in time to say goodbye anyway,’ he said.

On Monday night’s episode of Survivor: All Stars, a producer took Lee aside to break the tragic news to him before he broke down in tears.

‘My mum had a massive stroke and I don’t think she’s going to make it,’ Lee told his camp mate Tarzan.

‘I’ve gotta go home guys, I’ve gotta go home. It’s real bad, it’s bad’.

Lee hadn’t even left his Fijian hotel when he found out his mother had died but got home as quickly as he could to grieve with family.

In September last year, Lee revealed that his mother had died, sharing a set of pictures of Elizabeth through the years.

One photo showed Lee as a boy in his school uniform with his hand around his mum’s shoulder.

‘I have lost the most amazing human in my life. A pillar of love, support, integrity, empathic and nurturing soul that has been right by side throughout every triumph and disaster in my life,’ he captioned the post.

‘It is because of her that everyday I strive to be a better human. I was astounded by the amount of daily unconditional love and support she offered anyone that crossed her path even if meant it was to the detriment of her own health.

‘She was instrumental in putting me on a spiritual path of knowledge, acceptance, love and devotion to the big guy upstairs.’

Lee explained that his mother was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in early 2019.

‘It was quite aggressive and it was a daily fight with her pain but she never gave up because she wanted to watch her 4 grandsons grow up,’ he wrote.

‘She chose to not let MND take control of her body completely and continued to enjoy daily life. In the end it was a stroke not MND that took her life.

‘Knowing Mum is at peace with her own Mum right now is the only comfort I can take at the moment of loss.

‘The impact she had on her four grandsons in their short lives will be reverberated throughout future generations and she can watch proud the fine young men they will grow up to be.

‘RIP Elizabeth ‘Beppie’ May Carseldine. I don’t know how to move forward but I will continue to commit to your legacy for you.’