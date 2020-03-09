Australian tradie buys a home in Italy with stunning views of Mt Etna for just $1.62

A tradesman has revealed how he sidestepped soaring Australian house prices to snap up a home in Italy for just $1.62.

South Australian Mark Kopun became an electrician straight out of school and worked hard to buy his first home in Adelaide so he could live out the Australian dream.

But as house prices climbed over the next 11 years, he found himself sinking further into debt.

Needing a change, the snowboarding enthusiast decided to sell his house in 2007 to travel the world- heading to Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Amsterdam, London, and France.

In February 2019, Mark received a call from his cousin Tyson who had read an article about a small town called Mussomeli in Sicily, where houses were selling for just one euro.

Mark felt the deal seemed too good to be true, but decided to investigate further and contacted a local Mussomeli councillor called Toti.

He was told that many residents had abandoned their homes to move to bigger cities, and consequently houses had begun to deteriorate creating a hazard for those still living in the town.

To tackle the issue, the council devised a scheme to sell properties for one euro to attract buyers to revive the homes.

The only sale condition was the exterior of the house must be repaired within three years of purchase.

‘I estimated it would only cost between $25,000 to $33,000 all up – less than a tenth of the price of a house in Adelaide,’ Mark told That’s Life.

Mark quickly made his way to Mussomeli where he met Toti, and inspected 30 properties the following day.

He narrowed down his choices to five properties before selecting a three-storey home with breathtaking views of Mt Etna, the highest and most active volcano in Europe.

‘Handing over my euro, I couldn’t quite believe I’d bought a house for less than the cost of a gelato.’

Mark said he is excited he will not have to worry about renting out the property to cover the mortgage when he is in Australia.

He is currently in Adelaide waiting for paper work to be finalised and plans to live in Italy for three to six months each year.

When the house is in a better state he plans to open a café or health food shop on the lower level.

‘When people ask why I’ve bought a house on the other side of the world, my answer is simple – why not?’ he said.