Australian woman is tested for deadly coronavirus after she felt unwell following a trip to China 

A young woman is being tested for coronavirus in Tasmania, but heath authorities say it is unlikely she has the deadly disease.

The woman, in her 20s, reported feeling unwell after a recent trip to China and is being tested at the Launceston General Hospital.

Tasmania’s director of public health Dr Mark Veitch said the woman was being tested.

‘While coronavirus is not strongly suspected, health authorities are taking a precautionary approach,’ Dr Veitch said.

Health authorities tested another male in Tasmania over the weekend in Hobart but the test returned a negative result.

The man reported feeling well after having visited Wuhan in China earlier this month.

The Tasmanian Department of Health is working with national health authorities on its approach to managing the risk of coronavirus in the state.

There are no confirmed cases in Tasmania, but four positive cases in New South Wales and one in Victoria.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said the five people being treated in Australian hospitals are all in a stable condition.

Meanwhile Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt warned the viral outbreak has the potential to become a ‘pandemic’ in Australia.

‘There are a number of cases being considered in each of the states and territories, those numbers will literally change by the hour because some will be cleared and others will be tested,’ he told Sky News.

‘We do believe that there is a potential for further cases to be identified and therefore, to be announced.

‘At this stage, the latest advice is that all five patients are being treated in isolation and all are stable and being well cared for.

‘We have some of the strongest border protection measures in place around the world and we have biosecurity officials boarding all planes from China looking for symptoms.’

On the west coast several suspected cases have now been ruled out by health authorities.

The Western Australia state government confirmed four adult patients who were being closely monitored had tested negative to the virus on Tuesday.

There are no further suspected cases.

In Queensland, paramedics were called to a suspected coronavirus case at a Gold Coast hotel resort after receiving reports a guest was showing symptoms of the virus.

An ambulance source said the patient had recently returned to the Gold Coast from China and was displaying symptoms, The Gold Coast Bulletin reports.

Queensland health tested a further six people across the state for the illness on Tuesday, all of which came back negative.

In New South Wales, a family of four and six others were who were being tested for coronavirus were cleared on Tuesday morning but six new cases are under investigation.

A 21-year-old UNSW student became the fourth case in NSW and fifth in Australia after she tested positive on Monday.

The woman flew into Sydney Airport on Thursday on the last Australian-bound direct flight out of the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The student and three men who previously tested positive are being treated at Sydney’s Westmead Hospital.

All four people had either travelled to Wuhan or had contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus in China.