Australian woman on coronavirus-hit cruise ship the Diamond Princess as woman is the 12th case

An Australian woman has revealed the conditions inside quarantined cruise ship the Diamond Princess – as a 12th Australian is feared to have contracted coronavirus on board the vessel.

Australian Olivia Capodicasa said she is confined to a windowless cabin and only allowed outside briefly for exercise and fresh air.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old Melbourne woman, who was a passenger on the ship currently docked off the coast of Japan, has been identified as having coronavirus, reports The Age.

The passenger from Sydenham in the city’s north-west was transported off the ship with her parents and younger brother on Monday night and rushed to a hospital on the Japanese mainland.

She is understood to be in isolation and her other family members are under observation.

‘We got a call from my daughter on the ship, we’ve had no other contact with the consulate in Japan… Nobody has contacted us. I don’t even know if they’ve contacted them.’ the grandfather of the 21-year-old told the publication.

‘All of them are traumatised by the turn of events,’ he said.

In an email sent to Australians trapped on the ship, consulate officials said they were aware of an Australian citizen with a new possible case of the virus.

‘We are following up for more information, and will provide any support and assistance to them that is required,’ the email read, reports the ABC.

‘The [infected]Australians we are currently supporting in hospital all remain stable and are recovering.’

There are 3,700 people on board the cruise ship docked off the coast of Yokohama, Japan, of which 223 are Australian passengers.

Japan’s health ministry has said that of 400 tests that have been carried out there have been 135 cases of coronavirus.

Olivia Capodicasa is one of the Australian that is facing another eight days in quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess.

On Wednesday she revealed what conditions are like for those stranded on board.

‘People with cabins that don’t have light, or windows or a balcony, are a priority,’ she told the Sunrise program.

‘When we’re out there we have to wear our masks, our gloves, any protective gear. We can just walk around and breathe in the fresh air. I did a few sprints because I was just dying to get moving.’

She also said she was optimistic despite her mundane environment.

‘I think that’s the only mindset you have to have when you’re locked in a room,’ she said.

This week World Health Organisation chief Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva it could take up to 18 months before the first vaccine is created.

He also said the official name for the virus is COVID-19 with ‘co’ standing for corona, ‘v’ for virus, ‘d’ for disease, and ’19’ for the year the virus was first discovered. December 31 2019.

Worldwide there have been more than 44,000 cases of the virus with more than 1,100 of them being deadly.

On the Australian mainland 10 people are being treated for coronavirus and are understood to be stable.

A further five have been treated and made a full recovery.

Of the 15 cases, five were in Queensland, four in NSW, four in Victoria, and two in South Australia.

More than 500 Australians have been evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the outbreak.

The first group was flown to Christmas Island and the second group to Darwin where they are being quarantined.