Australian woman slams pro cyclist after he made crude comments about a reporter’s top 

An Australian woman has come to the defence of a fellow journalist after a former pro cyclist made crude comments about what she was wearing.

Belgian journalist and former pro cyclist Sven Spoormakers took a screenshot of reporter Belén Mendiguren interviewing a competitor and wrote in Dutch: ‘Is it cool in Argentina?’

The young reporter, who was dressed in a beige top, was covering the 2020 Vuelta a San Juan, a road cycling race in Argentina.

Spoormakers was quickly slammed on Twitter for ‘objectifying’ the reporter, with Australian sports journalist Sophie Smith weighing in.

‘Seriously? Please tell me this is lost in translation and you did not just publicly objectify a young female reporter,’ Smith slammed Spoormakers.

‘Speaking from experience, let me say she does the exact same job as you but has to work and withstand twice as much still because of bulls**t like this.’

Spoormakers replied: ‘Objectify, really? Come on. Don’t draw the feminist card on this one. She knows exactly what she’s wearing – or not wearing – and why.’

‘If I would interview a female athlete with my balls out, you’d be joking about it too. Or calling it a disgrace.’

Smith quickly returned the serve, writing: ‘So it’s her fault because you can’t stop looking at her boobs?’

‘What’s she meant to do, wear a potato sack so you don’t get excited?

‘If I take a picture of you at work, post it and comment on how small your d**k looks in a pair of shorts would you be alright with that?’

In an additional tweet, Smith said the only thing ‘more insulting’ than belittling female reporters with sexist remarks is trying to ‘further undermine them’.

‘Consider if you’d say it about your daughter or mother, then speak,’ Smith said.

Mendiguren thanked Smith for her support amid the Twitter blow-up.

‘Thank you Sophie, it’s gonna take time, but I really hope men will finally understand that these kind of comments are a complex gender issue,’ she write.

‘We live with this kind of gender violence since we are born. I invite everyone to ask your closest female friends about it as a first step.’

Spoormakers initial controversial tweets appear to have been deleted. He has since tweeted an apology.

‘What was meant to be a funny remark, turned out to be offensive to a lot of people. That was bad judgement. Sorry,’ he wrote.

‘And to @lelumendy in particular: we never met, but if you’re ever in Belgium, you’re welcome to discover I’m not the brontosaurus you think I am.’