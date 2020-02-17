Australian women can have their pill delivered to their door due to Kin Fertility service

Women will no longer have to travel to the doctor to get their contraceptive pill after a company launched Australia’s first ever delivery system.

Kin Fertility is now allowing Aussie women to order their next pill subscription over text and have it arrive within three days.

The revolutionary process will save the 1.6 million Australians who use the pill the tedious doctor visit that’s needed as often as every three to six months.

Founder of Kin Fertility, Nicole Liu, said she had struggled with polycystic ovary syndrome and was determined to erase the stigma around fertility and contraception.

‘What we’re really trying to do is empower women to be in control of their bodies,’ Ms Liu told Daily Mail Australia.

‘I was diagnosed with polycystic ovaries and told I may be infertile and that raised a lot of questions for me.

‘We started Kin Fertility so women could get better information about health and reproduction.

‘There’s so much stigma around fertility. It’s not really talked about unless something goes wrong. We wanted to create a place where that stigma is gone,’ she said.

The process to having the pill delivered to the door is as easy as three steps.

The first step is for women to fill out an online health questionnaire with 40 questions that doctors at Kin Fertility will assess.

The doctors review the information and have a consultation with the patient over text message to discuss any issues.

If the doctors deem it safe for the woman to be on the pill they can have their contraception delivered in one to three business days.

Customers will pay a $55 annual membership fee as well as the cost of the pill subscription.

‘The membership fee covers multiple doctor consults across the year so anytime you have any side affects or if you feel like changing the pill you can speak to a doctor,’ Ms Liu said.

These consults are all over text.

The pill will be shipped out two weeks before a woman’s subscription is expected to finish and they will be alerted over text every time the date is approaching.

Kin Fertility launched the delivery system on Wednesday and have been trialing it for two weeks.

She said the response has been overwhelming from women who often ‘didn’t have time’ to visit the doctor to fulfill their script.

Sometimes these women would go months without contraception.

‘The response has been awesome. A lot of people are like it’s about time people focus on something for women and women’s issues,’ Ms Liu said.

‘Some people have even said that it’s better than any other in-person consult they’ve done.

‘We’ve also gotten a lot of feedback from people living in rural areas who have to wait weeks at a time to get the pill.’

Since launching the service, Kin Fertility has 100 customers and plans to continue to grow their company for women’s health.

‘I’m personally excited to be a part of this woman’s movement,’ Ms Liu said.

The service offers 35 brands of the pill.