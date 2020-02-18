Australian YouTuber Janice Fung reveals how she scored 21 meals from Woolworths for $70 

A young woman keen to keep her grocery bills to a minimum has mastered the art of making meals on a budget by buying supermarket labels, discounted fresh produce and whatever food is marked down in ‘weekly special’ sales.

Janice Fung, who is based in Sydney, never spends more than $70 on her weekly food shopping, and recently whipped up 21 meals with just $69.61 worth of ingredients from Woolworths.

The YouTuber left her corporate job in December 2018 to live life on her own terms and now creates videos documenting the lessons she has learned from travelling the world, including how to save considerable cash by living frugally.

After calculating the cost of her daily meals in her latest video, Ms Fung revealed she spends just $8.75 on homemade breakfasts, $21.88 on lunches and $7 on coffee each week – a fraction of what she would pay for expensive restaurant fare in Sydney.

Janice’s go-to breakfast of oats, frozen berries and a smattering of chia or pumpkin seeds comes to just $1.25 per bowl and keeps her full until lunchtime, whatever her schedule.

She spends just $1 on coffee every day by making cups with espresso pods and soy milk at home instead of splashing out on pricey barista blends like cappuccinos.

Janice makes a week’s worth of pasta lunches for $3.12 per meal by chopping a $0.58 onion and $2.40 worth of tomatoes into a $9 cut of beef mince, a $3.90 kilogram of spaghetti and two jars of $3 pasta sauce.

She divides meat into two portions, cooking one half for the first part of the week and freezing the other to avoid any waste.

This thrifty approach also keeps her fit and healthy by reducing the risk of overeating and ensuring she rarely indulges too heavily.

Janice’s favourite frugal dinners are chicken and vegetable stir fry with rice, which costs an average of $4.04 per meal, and chicken congee, a popular Chinese stew which sets her back just $2.14 per bowl.

Alongside her budget-conscious approach to cooking, Janice cuts costs on toiletries and bathroom essentials by only buying toilet paper when it goes on sale for half price.

Her video has already been viewed by more than 9,300 people since it was posted on YouTube on February 7.

Many encouraged her to change from Woolworths to discount supermarkets like Aldi to save even more each week.

‘Great breakdown of your meals for the week! Next, try Aldi or Coles to compare prices,’ one commenter said.