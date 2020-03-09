Australians could get one-off government payment under $10billion stimulus package amid coronavirus

Millions of struggling Australians could soon receive a one-off payment of hundreds of dollars from the federal government as part of a $10billion stimulus package aimed at sustaining the economy through the coronavirus impact.

The government was expected to announce details of its stimulus package on Tuesday after a meeting of the cabinet signs off on the details.

The payments to individuals – principally Newstart recipients and pensioners – could be spread across an early rollout of the package and a secondary phase following the federal budget in May.

Small business owners were also forecast to receive payments to tide them over the current coronavirus difficulties, while larger businesses would be urged to do the right thing by staff who need sick leave, even if they are not legally entitled to it.

The potentially devastating impact of coronavirus on the Australian economy was reflected in share trading on Monday as the Australian stock market plunged by 6.24 per cent, erasing close to $120billion in company valuations; the biggest drop in the sharemarket since the Global Financial Crisis.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the amount of public money handed out in the stimulus package will be ‘substantial,’ with speculation it could be close to $10billion.

‘We will have a very comprehensive and very substantial package designed to support the Australian economy through this economic shock,’ he told Sky News on Monday.

‘It’s about keeping businesses in business and Australians in jobs.’

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison was expected to urge large companies to fast-track the payment of all oustanding bills to small business suppliers who are low on cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small businesses were tipped to be a key component of the stimulus package to keep them viable as public spending and supply chains are impacted by coronavirus.

The unemployed and pensioners were expected to be other major beneficiaries as they were likely to spend the money quickly and get it circulating in the economy, whereas the more financially comfortable would likely save such a bonus payment.

Mr Morrison assured Australians the payments won’t be a waste of taxpayers’ money, and guaranteed the cash injection process would be smoother than the Rudd Government’s GFC handouts.

After the financial crash in 2009, Kevin Rudd’s Labor government gave cheques for $900 to eight million Australian taxpayers – but the badly-organised scheme saw some payments sent to dead people.

The prime minister will warn the coronavirus outbreak – which has killed three Australians and more than 3,800 people globally – could have a bigger financial impact than the GFC.

‘Whatever you thought 2020 was going to be about, think again,’ Mr Morrison will say in a speech, obtained by The Australian, on Tuesday.

‘We now have one goal in 2020; to protect the health, wellbeing and livelihoods of Australians through this global crisis, and to ensure that when the recovery comes, and it will, we are well positioned to bounce back strongly on the other side.

‘When the economy bounces back, our budget will also bounce back. The stronger the recovery, the stronger the economy, the stronger the budget. Last year the budget was restored to balance. And now here we are. This is what I was talking about.’

Economists had largely supported a stimulus to stabilise an economy that was vulnerable to the coronavirus on many fronts, from trade with our largest partner China to international students to tourism and other sectors besides.

Deloitte Access Economics partner Chris Richardson said the quickest way to funnel money back into the economy is through the 2.5million Australians on the pension, as well as the unemployed, who will spend quickly.

However, former Rudd economic adviser Andrew Charlton isn’t convinced the massive cash boost can help.

Mr Charlton wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald that unlike the financial crash which saw reduced demand, the coronavirus is a supply crisis.

BIS Oxford Economics chief economist Sarah Hunter said giving tax relief to companies may not help.

‘The problem with a business investment allowance is that some of that might be spent on new equipment which may face troubles in the supply chain affected by the coronavirus,’ she told the Australian Financial Review.

CommSec market analyst James Tao said a $10billion economic stimulus package on its own may be insufficient to properly stimulate the economy as investors feared a recession.

‘At this particular point, $10billion it probably is just a starting point,’ he told Daily Mail Australia on Monday.

‘Coronavirus concerns alone, some are saying this will lead to a recession or quite a sharp economic slowdown in the economy.’

Along with the cabinet meeting, senior government figures were also expected to have discussions with employers and union leaders on Tuesday.

Unions will use a meeting with Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter and employer groups to ensure there is compensation for casual workers who get sick from coronavirus and are currently not entitled to paid sick leave.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus said the package must address the financial risk to Australia’s 3.3 million casual workers in retail, hospitality, health and aged care, who will lose pay if they have to take weeks off work.

‘We don’t want people with virus or people with symptoms going to work, but they are going to have to choose between paying the bills and feeding themselves or going to work,’ she told the Today Show.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said there was a lot of anxiety among Australians about the economic impact of the virus.

‘We need to make sure that whatever the government announces is not too little too late,’ Mr Chalmers said.

‘We need to make sure that whatever they announce is big enough and fast enough to make a genuine difference in a floundering economy.’