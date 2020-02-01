Australians in Chinese coronavirus epicentre will pay $1000 to be evacuated to Christmas Island

Australians stuck in the Chinese coronavirus epicentre will have to pay up to $1,000 to be evacuated to Christmas Island.

About 600 Australians are trapped in the Hubei province as the deadly disease that has so far killed 170 people and affected more than 7,000 in China continues to spread.

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced plans to evacuate Australians via a Qantas jet, but confirmed the following day evacuees would have to pay up before they stepped foot on the plane.

‘People have to pay for the flight from China back to Australia. That’s, as I’m advised by DFAT, the normal way in which these things occur and that will be the limit of the contribution,’ Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said on Thursday.

Those hoping to escape the virus epicentre will also have to sign a waiver to agree to staying in quarantine on the Island’s detention centre for 14 days.

Evacuees have been contacted by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade about the flight, which is expected to arrive in a matter of days, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

After the Australians are quarantined, they will be re-directed to Perth where they are to make their own way home.

A Boeing 747 is being considered to take the evacuees but the aircraft is too big to land on the tarmac on Christmas Island.

Australians may be forced to land in Darwin before taken to the island on another plane.

Earlier, Mr Dutton defended the Christmas Island plan, saying it would help keep Australia safe.

‘I can’t clear a hospital in Sydney or Melbourne to accommodate 600 people. We don’t have a facility otherwise that can take this number of people,’ he told the Nine Network on Thursday.

Australian diplomats are continuing negotiations with Chinese authorities to clear the way for the ‘humanitarian’ mission.

But those facing the potential trip to Christmas Island aren’t happy.

Bon Lee, a physiotherapist from Sydney is stuck in the Hubei province and fears the plane evacuation may put him at greater risk of contracting the disease.

‘I just want to keep my options open. The main thing is safety for the people, my family, my patients. I also need to weigh up risks of going to Christmas Island,’ he told the publication.

‘It’s great for quarantine to be far away from everything, but if something bad happens, the closest hospital is in Darwin 2700 kilometres away.’

Moko Yong from Melbourne has been trapped in Wuhan for more than a week and says he will refuse the government’s plan.

‘Many people expressed that they cannot accept the destination of evacuation accounted for by Australia. After all, Christmas Island, to many Chinese-Australians, we know what kind of place it is,’ he said.

Christmas Island Shire president Gordon Thomson told ABC News the decision would turn the island into a ‘leper colony’.

‘Saw PM’s announcement. Regressive colonial era ideas since 2001. Create convict settlement for innocent people – now we’ll be a leper colony,’ Mr Thomson said in a text message.

It is unclear how many evacuees will be put into quarantine on Christmas Island, which sits 1,650 kilometres off the coast of Western Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia was working with New Zealand on the operation and would seek to help Pacific nations evacuate their citizens where possible but his ‘first priority right now is the safety of Australians’.

‘I stress there is rather a limited window here and we are moving very, very swiftly to ensure we can put this plan together and put the operation together,’ Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

‘I stress that this will be done on a last-in, first-out basis.

‘I want to stress that we cannot give a guarantee that this operation is able to succeed and I also want to stress very clearly that we may not be in a position if we’re able to do this on one occasion to do it on another occasion.’

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was seeking permission from Chinese authorities to allow its citizens to depart Wuhan, with Australian consular officials travelling from Shanghai to coordinate the efforts.

Japan and the United States have already evacuated hundreds of citizens from Wuhan.

It comes after New Zealand’s announcement to send a 300-seat aircraft to evacuate citizens from Wuhan as more than 50 people are believed to be in the area.

On Thursday, two more Australians were diagnosed with coronavirus bringing the national number of those with the deadly disease at nine.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday that both nationals remain in China and are receiving treatment in the Guangdong province.

Meanwhile, authorities fear as many as 16 other Australians in New South Wales may have contracted the disease.

Four people there have been diagnosed with the disease, one in Queensland and two in Victoria.