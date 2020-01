Australians left stranded in China after deadly coronavirus outbreak are set to be evacuated

More than 600 Australians trapped in China could soon be evacuated following the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday the government is preparing a ‘plan’ to provide some assisted departures for vulnerable Australians stranded in Wuhan.

‘We’re preparing a plan for an operation to provide some assisted departures for isolated and vulnerable Australians in Wuhan and the Hubei province,’ Mr Morrison said.

‘This will be done subject obviously to working closely and with the authority and approval of the Chinese Government… I stress that this will be done on a last in, first out basis.

‘We’re particularly focused on the more vulnerable components of that population. That’s young people, particularly infants.’

Christmas Island will be used as a quarantine centre to house and treat people transported under the plan. They will be kept on the remote island for at least 14 days.

There are more than 600 Australian citizens in Hubei province, who have registered with consular officials.

Qantas has offered to help evacuate Australians trapped in Wuhan, which is the Hubei province’s capital.

‘I want to stress to all Australians is this is an issue we are dealing with constantly on the basis of the best advice that we have available,’ Mr Morrison said.

‘We will continue to take decisions to protect Australians, their safety, their well-being, whether here or whether they may be in a position of vulnerability overseas.’

One-million face masks will also be delivered to GPs around the country in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

‘We’ll be supporting the public and GPs through the allocation of up to 1 million masks for general practises,’ Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

It is not yet known when the first lot of Australians will be evacuated by Qantas flights from China.

Wuhan, the 11-million-strong epicentre of the outbreak, was put into lock-down last Thursday, amid growing fears over the rapid spread of the deadly virus.

The death toll has passed 130 in China, while confirmed cases of infection in the Hubei province have jumped past 6,000.

Mr Hunt said the outbreak had the potential of becoming a ‘pandemic’ in Australia – where five cases have been confirmed and several more are expected to emerge.

Australians have been urged to reconsider any travel to China and not to visit Hubei Province under any circumstances as the country struggles to contain coronavirus.

Government website Smarttraveller updated its travel advice for China early on Wednesday morning.

‘Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus we now advise you ‘reconsider your need to travel’ to China overall and ‘do not travel’ to Hubei Province,’ the Smarttraveller advice read.

‘Chinese authorities have restricted travel for parts of the country and may extend these restrictions at short notice.

‘Travellers may be quarantined, due to their health condition or previous location.’

A Canberra university student trapped in Wuhan says she hasn’t been outside in more than a week to protect herself from the deadly virus.

Helen Chen, a student at ANU, says she’s worried and uncertain but has tried to keep herself busy with university assignments while trapped inside her Wuhan family home for one-week.

‘The last time I went out was probably a week ago, I wore a mask, and most people were wearing masks,’ she told Reuters.

‘And when my parents went out this morning to do groceries they wore masks as well, I made sure they brought hand sanitisers and they wore gloves, just to be extra careful.’

Mother-of-two Jenny Zhu is also stuck in Wuhan and has begged the Australian government to bring her children home.

Ms Zhu and her Australian-born sons, Thomas, 9, and Andrew, 5, haven’t been outdoors in seven days due to the outbreak.

‘Last time they went out of the house was on the 20th. They only get some fresh air on the balcony every day,’ she said.

She said the family just want to return home to Sydney and hopes the Australian government is considering the wellbeing of all the children involved.

‘My youngest boy has asked every day when he can go to kindy because he’s really looking forward to school,’ Ms Zhu said.

More than 11-million people were left stranded and unable to travel in or out of Wuhan after China stepped up preventive measures to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The virus, which belongs to the same family as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), has spread to 17 countries.

No deaths have been reported outside of China so far.