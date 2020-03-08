Australians on MV Viking Sun cruise ship BANNED Indonesian ports coronavirus but Bali lets them in 

Passengers on board a luxury cruise ship have been allowed to disembark in Bali after they were turned away from two ports on Indonesia’s mainland due to coronavirus fears.

More than 1,200 passengers and crew, mostly from Australia, were stuck on board the MV Viking Sun cruise ship after local officials banned them from getting off.

Bali governor I Wayan Koster said health authorities wanted to prevent any potential spread of the deadly virus to the holiday island, which so far has no confirmed cases.

‘As the best tourist destination in the world, we are very prone to health issues. Thus, we have to be careful,’ he told the Jakarta Post.

‘We don’t want to chase a small amount money if it could have a major negative impact on tourism, the backbone of Bali’s economy.’

But in an eleventh hour backflip, the government allowed passengers to disembark at Bali’s Benoa Port in Bali after two ports in Indonesia denied them entry.

Nine News reported on Sunday afternoon that all passengers had been screened for coronavirus before being allowed on the holiday island.

There were initial fears two passengers were showing symptoms of the virus, but have since been given the all clear.

On Saturday night health officials boarded the ship and performed medical checks on all passengers and crew.

They arrived to Bali on Sunday via tenders from the vessel.

‘We had health checks again, no problem on the ship, no virus on the ship,’ one passenger told Nine News.

‘We’re here in Bali today and we’re looking forward to having a good time.

‘There had been some issues but it goes resolved peacefully between the ship and everybody else.’

Viking Ocean Cruises have stepped up their health screening protocols since the coronavirus outbreak.

All guests and staff have been required to fill out a health care questionnaire before boarding.

‘This is a situation that can change from day to day, and we can well understand that the decision of whether or not to travel may be weighing on your mind – particularly for those with imminent departures,’ the cruise line said on its website.

‘We will continue to update our guests and travel agent partners on any changes in itineraries or circumstance that may be relevant.’

So far 77 Australians have tested positive to the coronavirus and three people have died.

An 82-year-old man, who contracted the coronavirus from an infected aged care worker at BaptistCare’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge in his Sydney, died on Sunday.

His death follows that of a 95-year-old woman, a fellow Dorothy Henderson Lodge resident, and a 78-year-old man in Perth.

Travel bans have been extended to include South Korea, along with China and Iran.

People flying in from Italy will undergo advanced screening for the virus before being allowed entry into Australia.