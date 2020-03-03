Australians panic buying in Coles and grocery stores as coronavirus fears grow

Supermarkets are running out of stock as people across Australia panic buy supplies amid a potential coronavirus outbreak.

The deadly virus has infected more than 85,000 people across 59 countries and killed almost 3,000 – mostly in mainland China.

But authorities are increasingly concerned about the threat of a worldwide pandemic, and Australians have been racing to stores to prepare for the worst.

Coles in Claremont, Perth, was brimming with people on Saturday as they stocked up on essential hand sanitiser, toilet paper, tinned food and bottled water.

Throughout the region grocers and pharmacies have run out of hand sanitiser. Some stores don’t expect more stock until mid week.

One shopper said the hysteria surrounding the outbreak was most concerning.

‘There’s so many people grabbing stuff. It’s kind of intimidating,’ Lucy Bell told 7News.

‘It kind of worries me, seeing that.’

Shelves in the store were unusually empty as customers purchased multiple boxes of bottled water and packets of toilet paper.

Another woman said it was the same story at her local Coles, too.

‘Toilet paper, nappies, pads all bare at my Coles tonight. Absolutely disgusted,’ she wrote on Facebook.

Shoppers in North Sydney said they were having the same issues with general items.

Rice, flour and toilet paper were ‘the first to go’ in the area.

One of Australia’s leading survivalists said people should start bulking up their weekly shop before the virus’ spread leads to food supply shortages.

‘We should always be prepared for food shortages – not just from coronavirus but civil incidences, extreme weather and power outages which will cut us off from supply,’ Western Australian survival instructor Bob Cooper told Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday.

Mr Cooper said Australians should start thinking about whether their food cupboards could sustain them if the supply chain is broken.

‘You need to think about things that have a long shelf life: dried fruit, dried foods, cereals, pasta will also last a long time,’ he said.

‘Packets of flour will also allow to make your own bread.’

The hysteria comes as Australia recorded its first coronavirus death on Sunday.

A 78-year-old man who contracted coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan boarded the doomed cruise in Perth with his wife Iris, who also contracted the virus.

The man died at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital early on Sunday morning after being flown to Perth on February 21.