Australians reveal difficulty in getting tested for coronavirus as infection toll rises

Images show stunning scenes outside coronavirus testing centres as hundreds of people line street corners waiting to be screened.

The queue outside a test centre at Royal Melbourne Hospital ran for half a block on Tuesday evening, with scores of possible patients wearing face masks as they waited for a doctor’s examination.

Officials have confirmed more than 9,000 people have been tested in New South Wales alone, the country’s worst affected state. There are 103 confirmed cases nationwide, 55 in NSW.

At Concord Hospital, in Sydney’s west, prospective patients sat on plastic chairs and leaned against the fence outside a hastily set-up clinic.

Inside the city’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, people waiting to see a doctor were seated metres apart from one another to minimise the chance of the virus spreading.

Several patients who have sought tests have complained of contradictory advice from health workers.

‘If this is our world class response, its a bloody shambles,’ said traveller Adam Dennis, who tried and failed to get tested after suffering possible symptoms upon returning from Italy.

Fear of a possible pandemic in Australia has mounted as Italy introduced drastic quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the virus in Europe.

Some schools and workplaces have closed their doors amid coronavirus scares while supermarkets have struggled to restock toilet paper following bizarre stockpiling.

Amid the chaos, the Federal Government’s Healthdirect hotline – which lets people with symptoms speak to registered nurses – repeatedly hung up on callers on Tuesday.

‘We are currently experiencing technical difficulties and are unable to answer your call at this time,’ callers were told from mid-morning until early in the afternoon. Some calls got through, others did not.

Likewise, Victoria’s own dedicated COVID-19 phone line and the Nurse-On-Call Hotline crumbled under the pressure ‘experiencing system issues due to extraordinary call volumes’.

‘We thank the community for their patience as we work to increase the capacity of the hotlines – including putting on additional staff,’ Ambulance Victoria said in a statement.

The state’s Premier Daniel Andrews has warned of ‘extreme measures’ to prevent the spread of the disease in the future. ‘It’s not an if or if not, it’s simply a matter of when,’ Mr Andrews warned.

Enterprising doctors in both Victoria and South Australia have begun ‘drive-thru’ swab tests in their car parks to minimise contact with patients.

GP Mukesh Haikerwal told Radio 3AW: ‘They park outside the building and we go out one entrance that is okay to go out of to do the swabs, collect the swabs and they can go off and self-isolate until their result comes back.’

Some patients said they are so frustrated with the testing process that they have given up and thrown themselves in self-quarantine.

Adam Dennis returned to Sydney from coronavirus ravaged northern Italy on March 1. Mr Dennis called doctors with the intention of getting medically clearance before returning to work.

But he said the ‘world class response’ he expected from the Australian government was instead ‘a bloody shambles’.

In a Twitter thread, he detailed just how difficult it was for him to get tested for the disease.

Mr Dennis said he had a cough, but as a smoker who has a ‘voice like gravel’ regardless of illness, he wasn’t sure if he should be concerned.

He showed no other symptoms but hoped to get medical clearance to give those around him peace of mind.

But found there were so many roadblocks to getting tested that he never actually followed through with it.

First, Mr Dennis called the government’s Healthdirect coronavirus hotline on 1800 022 222.

He was placed on hold for more than 30 minutes due to a large volume of calls.

The hotline has been criticised since it was first introduced, with some people claiming it seems to cut off at about 8pm AEST every night, despite advertising as a 24/7 service.

(Authorities say the public information line did not start as a 24/7 service but has been running at all hours ‘for a little while now’).

When Mr Dennis finally spoke with an operator last week, he was told to book a test with his local GP.

‘I said, ”but aren’t GPs refusing to test”,’ he said. ‘But I was told that while some were, I should try anyway.’

Mr Dennis had some doubts, but tried his luck with his local GP regardless.

The ‘helpful receptionist’ booked him in for a test over the phone and said to let them know when he arrived so they could provide him with a mask.

But within 30 minutes, he received another phone call from the practice manager, who told him he was not allowed in the centre.

He was told: ‘No way. Do not come here in case you are infected.’

Instead, he was directed to the coronavirus clinic at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, and was assured he wouldn’t need to prebook an appointment.

But he changed his mind after hearing rumours of a ‘300 person queue’ at the clinic.

‘There were reports of a 300 person queue … Surely the best way to catch the virus is to stand for hours in line with 300 potential carriers.’

A spokeswoman for Royal Prince Alfred Hospital said: ‘Yesterday, a maximum of about 25 to 30 patients were waiting at any one time.

‘Most patients were through the clinic within about two to three hours.

‘Our staff are working very hard to see people quickly and we thank everyone for their understanding.’

But for Mr Dennis, it was too late. He opted against visiting the clinic and instead called around to other testing facilities he knew of in Sydney.

None could offer him a safe way to find out if he was carrying the disease

‘In essence, I couldn’t get safely tested,’ he said. ‘What a joke. If this is our world class response, its a bloody shambles’.

Mr Dennis decided to self quarantine and work from home just in case more symptoms presented.

He said he has now been at home for 10 days, and will likely stay indoors for at least the next four days.

He has since been told that people are reporting easier access to testing, especially for high risk people like himself who returned from coronavirus impacted areas.

But others claim the system hasn’t improved at all.

Tara Pokarier presented at hospital, concerned she might be infected.

She said she was there on the advice of her local GP after suffering from coronavirus symptoms for seven days.

But she claimed she was ‘turned away for testing because they’re inundated,’ she said. ‘What’s more, is they ran out of masks.’

Ms Pokarier said she was told to seek work clearance from her GP, but when she called to let her doctor know, she was informed they were not able to provide ‘clearance’.

Not everyone’s experiences have been bad.

Another Twitter user, who had recently returned from Thailand, rang the coronavirus hotline yesterday after waking up with a cough, fever and runny nose.

‘(They) told me to go straight to ED and tell them I had been cleared for testing. (I) walked in and had test straight away.’

Both the user and her friend were told to wear face masks to Canterbury hospital and it was all over quickly.

‘All in all 60 mins on phone and about 45 (in) hospital … They weren’t that busy and definitely no waiting.’

The latest figures from NSW Health say more than 9,000 have been tested for coronavirus in New South Wales alone.

613 cases are currently under investigation. 103 people have been diagnosed with the deadly disease across the nation and three have died.

Globally, the infection has spread to more than 114,000 people across 112 countries, and killed at least 4025.

