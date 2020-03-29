Australians stuck in Peru amid Covid-19 outbreak advised to book charter flight home

Thousands of travellers frantically trying to fly back to Australia after government warning over coronavirus pandemic

More than 170 Australians trapped in locked-down Peru have been advised by the government to find a commercial charter flight to get out of the country.

Some passengers have been able to get on chartered flights to the US, while others have been offered a dedicated charter flight from Lima to Sydney, but at a cost of more than $5,000.

There are currently at least 170 Australians across Peru, mostly in Lima, but more than a dozen in Cusco. Internal travel restrictions mean moving between cities without official permission is impossible.

Restrictions on movement are being tightened across Peru. A curfew is in place between 8pm and 5am. Cars have been ordered off the roads – except for emergencies – from Thursday.

Even outside of curfew, people can only be on the street to walk to grocery stores, pharmacies or banks.

Carlos Morán, Peru’s interior minister, said the curfew would be strictly enforced by police and the military.

“There have been 500 interventions since the state of emergency began. There are 35 detainees in police stations nationwide.

“Citizens who must leave due to an emergency during the curfew must carry a flag or a white handkerchief. If they have a vehicle, they must have car headlights, and interior lights on, and drive at less than 30km/h.”

The governments of several countries – including Mexico and Israel – have chartered flights to repatriate their citizens.

Diana Nelson, Australia’s ambassador to Peru and Bolivia – which is about to enact a similar nation-wide lockdown – has advised Australians in Peru that “the Australian government is not planning to offer assisted departures for Australians overseas”.

On Twitter she said:

Chimu Adventures has organised for a commercial charter flight from Lima to Sydney, departing on March 23 or 24. It will be for Australian citizens and permanent residents, as well as New Zealand and British nationals.

An economy-price seat will be $5,160AUD.

“We realise that these flight prices are expensive but be aware that you’re essentially paying for return flights given that the aircraft will need to return to South America. This will also include government sanctioned transfers from your current place of residence to the airport and all other fees around having the airport open for this flight,” Chimu said in an email.

Australians have been asked to register their interest for the flights.

Stranded Australians might be able to find seats on evacuation flights run by other countries, but the situation in Peru is changing rapidly and this cannot be guaranteed. A spokesman for the department of foreign affairs and trade told The Guardian: “The Australian Government is in close contact with the Peruvian Government, like-minded embassies, airlines and travel companies, to identify and facilitate possible travel options for Australians to depart Peru”.

“The embassy is urgently seeking local authorities’ agreement to enable an Australian tour company to offer the option for a commercial departure for Australians.”

Chimu has also organised a flight from Buenos Aires. Argentina has also closed its borders and Bolivia is about to enact a similar lockdown.

Some Australian citizens currently in Peru have been re-routed by their tour operators onto other commercial charters out of the country.

Eight Australians travelling with Bunnik Tours will fly out Saturday on a flight chartered to extricate American students.

Dennis Bunnik, joint-chief executive of Bunnik Tours told the Guardian “all the commercial air services out of Lima stopped a few days ago. We have now managed to get some Australians on a charter flight to Miami. It’s been organised by our ground operator in Peru. That’s scheduled for Saturday, that’s the plan for the moment. It’s as confirmed as it can be.”

Other Australians stranded by the Peruvian government’s lockdown have started a Go Fund Me page to try to help raise money for the US charter, which is currently on standby on the ground in Miami and will cost $300,000.

Australians stuck in the country are complaining directly to the embassy – which is currently closed with diplomatic staff working from home – saying the Peruvian travel ban will lift on the day that Qantas and Virgin both stop all international flights.

“There is no other way out for us. Please do something about it. You can’t leave your citizens stranded in foreign country with absolute no options. And we have a seven-year-old kid with us who is very anxious to go home,” one Australian, Arlene Tuladhar, said.

Labor’s shadow foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, said the situation was “distressing”, and called on the Morrison government to outline a clear plan to provide assistance for Australians without commercial options to return home.

“The government this week issued the most severe travel warnings, but has not offered appropriate guidance or support to Australians already overseas,” Wong told Guardian Australia.

“This situation has been unfolding for weeks. It is extraordinary that Australians are now having to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to get themselves to safety with no assistance from the government.

“I have contacted the foreign minister seeking an urgent response for these stranded Australians.”

Guardian Australia has contacted the office of the foreign affairs minister, Marise Payne, about the unfolding situation.

On Tuesday, Payne said in a statement that: “Transport options will likely become more limited as countries respond to the Covid-19 outbreak and Dfat’s capacity to provide consular help may be limited.”