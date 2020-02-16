Australians told not to wear face masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Australians have been told to leave the face masks behind as health experts say there is no threat from the deadly coronavirus.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, Brendan Murphy, said that despite 15 people in the country contracting the disease, they were all in ‘good condition’.

After the outbreak of the disease in the Chinese city of Wuhan, many Australians rushed to buy protective facemasks in a desperate attempt to avoid the virus that has killed more than 1,000 people.

Speaking to reporters in Canberra on Tuesday, Dr Murphy said that five people with coronavirus had recovered.

‘There is no community transmission of this virus in Australia. We have not seen any case of sustained transmission at all in this country. There is no reason for people to be wearing masks,’ he said.

Dr Murphy also stressed about racial profiling to people with Asian backgrounds.

‘We are very concerned about xenophobia and any sort of racial profiling, which is completely abhorrent,’ he said.

‘There’s no reason for people to avoid anybody of any particular background or appearance.

‘We’ve still only got 15 cases in Australia, and all are clinically in good condition. They’re all in stable condition. Five have recovered.’

Dr Murphy said all cases had been people who had come from China’s Hubei Province or had been in contact with someone that had.

‘I want to reassure the community. Our quarantine is working extremely well at the moment, and we’re very, very pleased that the two facilities have had excellent medical support, and we’re obviously actively screening everybody on a regular basis.’

The Chief Medical Officer said there may be cause for concern as the disease continues to spread, adding ‘we’re clearly getting growth every day’.

Fears have also emerged regarding Australians planning a trip to Bali as Indonesia is yet to report a single case of coronavirus.

Indonesia had direct flights from Wuhan in the early weeks of the outbreak and thousands of Australians travel to Bali every week.

A study by university researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health estimated that the number of cases should be much higher.

They suggested that due to the close proximity of Indonesia to the epicentre of the disease that more cases should appear.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he discussed the issue with Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo and would work together to ‘contain the impact of the coronavirus between our two countries’.

Dr Murphy said Australia would continue to watch Indonesia to see if there are any cases confirmed.

‘Obviously, it is somewhat surprising that there are no cases,’ he said.

Thailand has 32 cases of coronavirus reported, Cambodia has one and Singapore has 43.