Australians told to CANCEL cruise travel as government says it won’t help if coronavirus hits

Australians have been urged to reconsider taking an overseas cruise in the wake of the coronavirus, with the federal government warning it won’t help if they’re aboard a ship that’s hit by the disease.

Since the outbreak of the deadly virus a number of cruise ships have been forced into lockdown with thousands of passengers trapped on board.

As a result, the Australian Government’s Smart Traveller website is now advising against them.

‘Disruptions to cruise ship itineraries due to COVID-19 can have significant consequences for travellers. The situation is fluid and you can expect further disruptions,’ the website said.

‘Repatriation from cruise ships affected by COVID-19 should not be relied upon as an option.’

The US State Department issued a similar warning last week after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted an increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment.

Holidaymakers spent two weeks stuck in their cabins on board the Princess Diamond ship off the Japanese port city of Yokohama last month after a passenger tested positive for the disease.

Australians onboard called it a ‘nightmare ship’ after they spent 14 days stuck in limbo, unsure when they would be able to leave the ship.

Olivia Capodicasa, from Sydney, said she was confined to a windowless cabin and only allowed outside briefly for exercise and fresh air while trapped.

‘No exercise, no fresh air and nothing to do,’ her grandfather Peter told The Age.

The Grand Princess cruise ship was returning to San Francisco after a trip to Hawaii when it was forced into lockdown last week.

About 3,500 people on the cruise were quarantined on the ship, which had 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The ship finally docked at California’s Port of Oakland on Monday after several days at sea.

Passengers on board the Sun Princess struggled to disembark the vessel when it docked in the French Republic, east of Madagascar, on March 1 as demonstrators refused to let them off.

Protesters were concerned people on board could be carrying coronavirus after the ship docked in Thailand in early February.

They threw bottles and rocks at security guards as they tried to usher people past despite there being no confirmed – or suspected – cases on board the ship.

The MV Viking Sun cruise ship was turned away from two ports on Indonesia’s mainland due to coronavirus fears.

However, the government allowed passengers to disembark in at Benoa Port in Bali on Sunday.

In a statement, the company said: ‘Although there are no reported cases of Covid19 on the ship, due to uncertainty of port closures in Asia, we have decided to move the ship out of the region. The ship is now scheduled to head towards the Suez Canal on its way to Europe, when she departs Bali’.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), there are 32million travellers planning a cruise this year.

The industry has now introduced strict rules, including screening of passengers for symptoms and changing sailing itineraries as a result of the outbreak.

There have been 92 people in Australia diagnosed with coronavirus, including three people who have died.

Globally, the infection has spread to more than 114,271 people across 106 countries. At least 4,000 have died.