Australians who have booked flights to parts of coronavirus-stricken Italy urged to cancel

Australian travellers who have booked trips to Italy are being urged to reconsider planned holidays to the coronavirus-stricken country.

The entire European nation is now in lockdown for a month as Italy struggles to stop the spread of COVID-19, with more than 9,100 cases and almost 500 deaths across the nation.

With a possible travel ban looming, Australians who have booked trips to Italy are now scrambling to change their itineraries and hoping to get refunds for cancelled plans.

The Smart Traveller website currently advises Australians to reconsider travel to Italy and to not go to Lombardy and 14 other provinces in the north.

‘We recommend you do not travel to Lombardy and other northern provinces – this includes Milan and Venice,’ the advice reads.

‘Non-essential movement is limited, schools and universities are closed and all public gatherings and sports activities are cancelled.’

‘If you decide to stay in Italy, follow the advice of local authorities. You can still enter and leave Italy if you need to.’

The federal government has not yet placed a ban on travellers from Italy similar to the ban placed on China, Iran and South Korea.

Australians who have already paid for trips are urged to contact their airline and travel insurer, most of which may offer refunds.

Spokeswoman Natalie Ball from compareinsurance.com.au says the company has been inundated with calls from concerned travellers inquiring whether they can cancel their plans.

‘Many travel service providers are offering penalty-free options for customers to amend or cancel their travel arrangements due to coronavirus,’ Ms Ball told news.com.au.

‘With the international travel scene thrown into chaos, there are a fair number of Aussies trying to make decisions on where to travel right now. There are currently some clearer-cut situations in which travelling abroad is not advisable and rescheduling or cancelling makes sense.’

She warned cancellation claims that relate to events known at the time of purchasing a policy will unlikely be covered.

Future travellers are urged to check the fine-print when buying travel insurance, ask if you postpone travel and consider airlines that offer refundable, flexible tickets.

‘As the situation is constantly evolving, it’s a good idea when making new travel bookings to be prepared for change and stick with airlines that have more flexible cancellation and change policies,’ Ms Ball said.

In the wake of the Italy-wide lockdown on Tuesday, Australian airline Qantas altered change fee waivers for new international bookings for flights before June 30 to offer travellers flexibility ‘given the changing global landscape’.

Flight Centre says it will waiver its own cancellation charges and amendment fees for customers with existing bookings to the regions with travel restrictions in place.

‘Our first priority is to ensure that customers travelling to areas with advice in place are aware of the situation and we are looking at ways to reaccommodate customers to alternative destinations,’ its website states.

Meanwhile, the federal government and health officials are deliberating whether to enforce stricter travel restrictions on Italy.

‘The prime minister and myself, through (chief medical officer) Professor (Brendan) Murphy, have requested the medical experts to review the status of Italian travel advisories,’ Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters on Tuesday.

‘We have done that obviously on the basis of the growth in cases over the last 48 hours in particular, and with regards to Italy’s own decisions.

‘That advice will be forthcoming over the course of the next 24 hours.’