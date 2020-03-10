Australians workers could be forced to use their annual leave if quarantined

Australian workers could be forced to use their annual leave if they are required to go into quarantine for coronavirus, experts have revealed.

The deadly outbreak of COVID-19, which has infected 100 people across the country, has raised questions about leave entitlements for those who need to go into isolation for an extended period of time.

Employment lawyer at the law firm Maurice Blackburn, Giri Sivaraman, said entitlement depends on whether an individual is actually sick or just required to undergo testing.

Workers who have been told to stay home from work and quarantine themselves amid fears they may have been exposed to the virus should be paid as usual, he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘If I’m not sick and my employer says to me “I’m taking precautions in the workplace and I’d like you to go home and isolate for a period of time and get tested”, then I’m really just being suspended from work and I should just continue to get paid normally, I shouldn’t have to take any leave for that.

‘If I’m sick and I’ve got accrued paid sick leave, I’m completely entitled to take that. There’s no way an employer can tell me don’t take your paid sick leave.’

Mr Sivaraman said paid sick leave entitlements for coronavirus should apply as it would for any other illness.

However, if employees are too unwell to work and do not have any accrued paid sick leave left, they may be forced to take unpaid leave or use their vacation days.

‘If you have no more accrued, you can only be on unpaid sick leave for that. It’s not your employer’s obligation to pay you [in that circumstance],’ he added.

‘If you got other paid leave accrued you can definitely seek to take all of that.’

Otherwise, employers cannot force workers to take their annual leave if they are not sick and need to be quarantined, without their consent.

Meanwhile, NSW Health has informed its workers they will have access to special paid leave in addition to their regular entitlements if they are required to undergo isolation amid the health crisis.

However, workers can end up forfeiting those incentives if they decide to flout travel bans and visit countries where the risk of exposure is high.

For those cases, they would be required to take annual leave instead, The ABC reported.

But Coleman Greig employment lawyer Lisa Qiu told the publication leave arrangements in these circumstances differ for high-risk workplaces.

‘The standard is going to be different, it’s going to be a lot higher in terms of the precautions the employer or government is taking,’ she said.

As fears grow for a coronavirus pandemic, businesses have been enacting emergency plans in order to allow work to continue amid the outbreak, including offering the ability to work from home.

But those measures are specific to each employer and workplaces aren’t legally mandated to offer special leave specifically for coronavirus.

‘There’s nothing that fits this circumstance, it’s unusual in that sense,’ Mr Sivaraman said.

‘Substitute coronavirus for the flu and it doesn’t change the law.’

‘There’s a lot of misunderstandings and knee-jerk reactions to this and I think it is slightly because there’s not a specific law to deal with the situation.’

Mr Sivaraman said the unprecedented outbreak can give employers the right to deny annual leave if a worker is seeking to go on holiday at a destination where travel warnings and restrictions are in place.

In those cases, they are completely within their rights to take reasonable precautions to make sure the workplace is safe.

The Australian government is now weighing its response after Italy declared a country-wide travel ban for its 60 million-strong population due to the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,800 people worldwide.

The federal government continues to advise travellers to Italy to ‘exercise a high degree of caution’ and warns they will be subject to health screening upon their return.

Meanwhile, temporary school closures are likely to become the norm across Australia as the nation also tries to batten down the hatches.

Three schools in NSW and Victoria will be shut on Tuesday after three students tested positive to COVID-19.

Three elderly people have died, so far.

Across the world, there have been more than 110,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,817 deaths in 105 countries.

Elsewhere, federal Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter will meet with unions and employer groups in Sydney on Tuesday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on the economy and business.

Unions want the government to compensate Australia’s 3.3 million casual workers who don’t get paid sick leave if they have to self-isolate for up to two weeks. The workers are mainly in the retail, hospitality, health and aged care sectors.

‘We don’t want people with virus or people with symptoms going to work, but they are going to have to choose between paying the bills and feeding themselves or going to work,’ ACTU secretary Sally McManus warned on Monday.