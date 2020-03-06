Australia’s best towns are named and include Coffs Harbour and bushfire-stricken Batemans Bay

Coffs Harbour has been crowned Aussie Town of Year by travel booking website Wotif.

The idyllic seaside resort, in New South Wales, took the top spot followed by Mackay and Airlie Beach, in Queensland, which came in third and fourth respectively.

While the Sunshine State dominated the list with four towns overall, South Australia , the Northern Territory, the Australian Capital Territory and Tasmania failed to make the top ten.

Australia’s most famous tourist destinations including Byron Bay, Sydney and Melbourne, also failed to get a mention.

Coffs Harbour City Mayor, Denise Knight,was thrilled with the result and said the coastal town was ‘the most beautiful place in Australia’.

The town is halfway between Sydney and Brisbane and is the home of the famed ‘Big Banana’.

Airlie Beach was named Queensland’s top town and is a favourite for international tourists and is the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.

Mackay, located at the centre of the Queensland coast, was the winner of the awards in 2018 but dropped to fourth place in this year’s awards. It is home to subtropical rainforests national parks.

Cairns was the northern state’s third winner and is known for its access to the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest.

Bushfire-ravaged towns Batemans Bay on the NSW south coast and Katoomba in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, also made the top ten.

Out-of-control fires destroyed swaths of the Blue Mountains in December.

One firefighter said the conditions around Katoomba and Lithgow were the ‘most tying I’ve ever experienced’.

The once-picturesque southern destination of Batemans Bay went up in flames on New Year’s Eve.

Both blazes were extinguished during downpours in mid-January but homes, wildlife and thousands of hectares of bushland were destroyed.

An overwhelming number of local travellers were keen to show their support by holidaying in areas both directly and indirectly affected by the bushfires.

A total of 91 per cent of people who take holidays are going to make an effort to visit destinations in Australia affected by bushfires.

Albany and the Margaret River region are three hours away from each other and were Western Australia’s top towns.

Albany is the state’s oldest European settlement. It marked the last port of call for troopships leaving Australia in WWI.

The Margaret River region is known for its wine and beaches.

Wotif data showed a resurgence in domestic travel, with 41 per cent of Aussies committed to travelling more in Australia this year compared to 2019.

Wotif Managing Director Daniel Finch said: ‘During what is an incredibly tough time for many parts of the country, this year’s awards are more relevant than ever, as a way of recognising the hard-working tourism operators and local businesses.’

Port Fairy on the west coast of Victoria won the top spot for 2019, but has since dropped to number six.

After the announcement accommodation bookings for the fishing town increased by 85 per cent.

A record $77.5billion were spent on domestic travel last year.