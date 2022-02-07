Australia’s borders will be reopened to fully vaccinated tourists and visa holders.

Without prior permission, non-vaccinated visa holders will be denied entry.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Australia announced on Monday that its borders will reopen in February to fully vaccinated tourists.

Twenty-first.

The country will reopen to all fully vaccinated visa holders, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, welcoming the return of tourists, business travelers, and other visitors.

“These changes will ensure that Australians’ health is protected while we maintain our economic recovery,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including the recent omicron wave, Australia’s health system has demonstrated its resilience.”

The National Security Committee of Cabinet today agreed that Australia is ready to move forward with the staged reopening of our international border, citing improved health conditions, including a recent 23 percent decrease in hospitalizations due to COVID.”

Those visa holders who are not fully vaccinated will need to apply for a travel exemption, and if their request to enter Australia is approved, they will be quarantined.

Morrison believes that the new decision to reopen the borders to tourists will help boost tourism.

Australia generated over (dollar)60 billion in revenue and over 660,000 jobs in 2018-19, but the COVID-19 outbreak in the country harmed the tourism industry, as Australia remained one of the countries that strictly closed its borders to foreign travelers until November of last year.