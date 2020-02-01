Australia’s bushfires: Accused arsonist, 48, is charged with INTENTIONALLY lighting blazes

An accused arsonist has been charged with lighting a bushfire in a region where firefighters have been battling deadly infernos since December.

The blaze at Burrill Lake on the NSW south coast was sparked at about 1.30pm on Wednesday and took the Rural Fire Service hours to contain.

A witness who rang Triple-0 told police he saw a man coming out of the bush on the side of the Princes Highway as the fire started.

Police later arrested a 48-year-old local man and charged him with deliberately lighting the fire and an earlier blaze on November 4.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Milton Local Court on March 12.

Authorities listed Burrill Lake as a ‘no go zone’ earlier this month when fires on New Years’ Eve destroyed nearly 500 houses in the south coast region.

Eight people were killed in those fires alone.