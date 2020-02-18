Australia’s closed: Holden not the only icon that’s shutting shop

Holden joins a growing list of businesses struggling to stay afloat in Australia after announcing they would leave the market by 2021.

Considered the ‘lucky country’, Australia invented the Victa lawnmower, the Hills Hoist clothes line and even the ute.

But more and more Australian icons have been forced to move their production overseas or have been bought by international companies.

Household-name retail stores like Harris Scarfe, Bardot, Roger David, and Napoleon Perdis have also dropped like files with dozens of stores closing resulting in heavy job losses.

Holden started as a saddlery in 1856 and produced its first Australian-designed car in 1948.

But since the closure of local production in 2017, Holden has sold only imported vehicles, while retaining testing and engineering facilities in Australia.

The company’s total sales in 2019 were just 43,176, down almost 29 per cent in a total market which fell by just eight per cent.

The decision to shut down the brand was made by parent company General Motors, who said its global priorities showed it couldn’t justify the investment necessary to ensure the brand would flourish rather than just ‘limp along’.

The closure will cut about 600 jobs in Australia and New Zealand, mostly management, engineering and sales and marketing positions.

About 200 jobs will be retained, largely in aftersales, including spare parts.

Australian clothing giant Jeanswest went into voluntary administration in January, leaving almost 1,000 workers at 146 stores in limbo.

Jeanswest is an iconic Australian retail brand which opened its first store in Perth in 1972, and employs 988 people in 146 stores across Australia.

Jeanswest will continue to operate while the Administrators conduct an urgent analysis of the business,’ KPMG Partner Peter Gothard said.

‘The Administrators will be looking at all options for the restructure or sale of this established Australian retail business and are seeking urgent expressions of interest from parties interested in acquiring or investing in the business.’

KPMG’s retail restructuring practice leader James Stewart said like many other retailers, the business has been challenged by current tough market conditions and pressure from online competition.

‘The Administration provides an opportunity for Jeanswest to restructure so as to better respond to the challenging Australian retail market,’ he said.

The Co-op Bookshop will disappear in coming months after being sold to online retailer Booktopia.

The demise of yet another retailer and uncertainty of about 200 jobs comes after the chain’s owner went in voluntary administration at the end of last year.

Co-op, which has provided university students with textbooks since it was founded in Sydney in 1959, has been sold to online retailer Booktopia.

‘The Co-op business has been an iconic Australian campus bookstore chain for almost six decades. We are thrilled to be able to continue the legacy that has served Australian students for so long,’ Booktopia co-founder and CEO Tony Nash said in January.

Popular jewellery and accessories chain Colette by Colette Hayman was put into administration in January and faces an uncertain future.

Administrators from Deloitte Restructuring Services said the country’s dire retail climate was at the centre of the business’s failure.

The brand has now been put in the hands of Vaughan Strawbridge, Sam Marsden and Jason Tracy, who released a statement at the beginning of February.

‘Colette By Colette Hayman has, unfortunately, been impacted by the current weak retail environment, as have many others,’ Mr Strawbridge said.

‘Our focus is on continuing to trade the business while we seek either a recapitalisation of the Group or a sale of the business.’

The administrators are confident the brand is strong enough to secure a future and will hope to keep the 300 staff employed.

The brand was founded by the ‘queen of handbags’ Colette Hayman in 2010, who formerly owned low-end jewellery chain Diva.

Australian footwear retailer Diana Ferrari shut up shop in 2018 but continue to run their online store.

Founded in 1979, Diana Ferrari opened their first store in 2000 and said they were proud to have served their customers for the 17 years.

Electronics retail giant Dick Smith announced voluntary administration in 2016 and was acquired by Kogan.com.

Kogan.com CEO Ruslan Kogan said on the day of the announcement: ‘Dick Smith is one of the most iconic retail brands in Australia.’

‘I remember as a kid always visiting Dick Smith to look for parts to upgrade my computer. There is a strong history of passion in the Dick Smith community for how technology can improve our lives, and we look forward to helping make it more affordable and accessible for all.’

‘We will invest in building and nurturing the Dick Smith community, and honour the great legacy of this Australian business.’

The household name still sells to customers through their online site.

Arnott’s have stocked pantries around Australia for decades, growing from humble beginnings in Newcastle, New South Wales, to one of the country’s biggest brands.

But the iconic Australian label was purchased by U.S. giant Campbell Soup Company in 1997.

In 2019, Campbell’s agreed to sell Arnott’s to US private equity firm, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts.

Manufacturing remained in Australia.

Surf brand Billabong collapsed in 2012 and was later taken over by a US private equity group.

Before its financial failings, Billabong was hugely successful across the country, selling clothing, backpacks, skateboards, surfboards and other products.

After first milling oats in 1893, Uncle Tobys went on to become one of Australia’s favourite breakfast brands.

It was sold to Swiss giant Nestle for $890million in 2006 and most products have remained the same.

The famous swimming costumes continue to be a staple for Australian summers.

Founded by a Scottish migrant named Alexander MacRae in 1914, the brand was snapped up by British-based Pentland Group in the 1990s.