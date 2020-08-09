Australia’s coronavirus death toll rises to 295

CANBERRA, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Australia recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday with 17 deaths which is the highest number of people to die from the disease in a single day in the country.

The deaths, all of which were confirmed in the state of Victoria, takes the national death toll to 295 and that in Victoria to 210.

Nick Coatsworth, the Australian Government Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said in an update on Sunday afternoon that there had been 21,084 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the number of new cases in last 24 hours was 404.

Of the new cases, 394 were in Victoria, the state’s lowest tally since July 29.

“Within Victoria, 49 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 345 are under investigation,” said a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services in Victoria on Sunday.

The department also said that to date there are 994 active COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers in the state.

The Australian government escalated its calls for state and territory governments on Sunday to stimulate the economy even more.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed on Friday that the federal government’s emergency response to the pandemic has risen to 314 billion Australian dollars (224.7 billion U.S. dollars) compared to a combined 45 billion AUD (32.2 billion USD) from state governments.

David Littleproud, the Minister for Agriculture, said on Sunday that the federal government could not be used as an ATM.

“It’s also up to the states. They can’t just go back to their old business model of using the federal government as an ATM,” he told Sky News. Enditem