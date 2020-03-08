Australia’s coronavirus death toll rises to three as a man in his 80s dies in a Sydney hospital 

The coronavirus death toll in Australia has risen to three after a man in his 80s died in hospital.

The 82-year-old was on Wednesday confirmed to have COVID-19 after he picked up the virus from an infected aged care worker in her 50s at BaptistCare’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Macquarie Park.

He died overnight in hospital, NSW Health chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

Another two cases were also confirmed in the state by the health department on Sunday morning.

Those new cases include a female care worker in her 30s at Ryde Hospital, who had been in contact with another confirmed case at a Macquarie Park facility.

Another woman in her 50s contracted the disease and also came into contact with an already confirmed case.

The man’s death follows that of a 95-year-old woman and fellow Dorothy Henderson Lodge resident and a 78-year-old man in Perth.

Seventy-six Australians have tested positive to the coronavirus, with figures expected to continue climbing across the country.

There were eight more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday in New South Wales as cases in the state surged.

The new cases include four men – one of whom showed symptoms after returning home from Italy – and two women, both aged in their 40s.

NSW Health is contacting passengers on the flight from Italy – QR908 – which left Qatar on March 1.

‘Most of the cases we have had so far, luckily at this point, have been quite mild, so the symptoms have recovered much quicker,’ Australia’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly said on Saturday.

An extra 260,000 masks will be immediately released from the federal stockpile to primary health networks, deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said.

‘We realised that personal protective equipment for our healthcare workforce and our aged care workforce is absolutely fundamental. We need to make sure that they are kept safe,’ Professor Kelly said on Saturday.

Mass quarantines have also been announced in Victoria after the doctor father of Australian singer Missy Higgins tested positive for coronavirus.

About 70 patients and clinic staff have been forced into isolation for two weeks after coming into contact with the doctor.

One hundred nursing home residents at a Mecwacare in Malvern were also quarantined after Dr Higgins treated two patients at the site.

A 78-year-old Western Australian man died on March 1 after being struck down with the disease.

A 95-year-old NSW woman died at a Sydney hospital on March 4 after developing a respiratory illness from the coronavirus.

In NSW, authorities have ordered a Sydney school to be closed after a student became infected.

Epping Boys High School was shut down on Friday and could be closed for a fortnight after a 16-year-old male student tested positive.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant says the government is ‘prepared to take whatever action’ is in the best interests of students and the community.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday estimated the coronavirus outbreak could cost Australian taxpayers about $1 billion in health spending.

He announced a special shared funding deal to help states and territories shoulder hospital, health service and other response costs.

Epidemic planning talks were held on Friday for the aged care sector while Queensland considers scenarios to decide the threshold for drastic measures, such as school closures.