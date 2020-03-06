Australia’s coronavirus death toll rises to two as 95-year-old woman dies in hospital

A 95-year-old has become the second to die in Australia from the coronavirus.

The woman, who was earlier confirmed to have the virus, died at a Sydney hospital on Wednesday night after developing a respiratory illness.

She was living at BaptistCare’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge Aged Care Centre in Macquarie Park.

A 50-year-old female who had been caring for her also contracted the virus, showing symptoms on February 24.

The aged care worker is believed to be the third person who has been infected via human-to-human contact in Australia.

Six more cases were confirmed in New South Wales on Wednesday, with the national total rising to 52.

The 95-year-old is believed to have had contact with at least 13 residents in the aged care home, two who have since developed symptoms.

On Wednesday evening, an 82-year-old aged care resident at the same nursing home was diagnosed and is being treated in hospital.

A woman in her 70s was also among the six people diagnosed, as well as a female doctor at Liverpool Hospital, a female patient from the Northern beaches, a man from Cronulla and female who returned from the Philippines, Nine News reported.

‘The female doctor who was diagnosed on March 4 had no history of overseas travel. We are immediately establishing which staff and patients may need to self-isolate and be tested for COVID-19 should they be unwell,’ NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Macquarie University confirmed a lecturer was diagnosed with the virus after visiting Iran.

While the Science and Engineering faculty staff member did not attend work while ill, they are currently recovering in isolation at Westmead Hospital.

A tourist in Darwin also tested positive for coronavirus in what is the first confirmed case in the community in the Northern Territory.

NT Health confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday evening.

The 52-year-old man carrying the virus is in isolation in Royal Darwin Hospital.

The man recently arrived in Darwin via Sydney and has had limited contact with the local community, NT Health said in a statement.

The department was undertaking contact tracing and would reach out to those who may have been in contact with the man, the statement said.

As of Wednesday night, there are now 52 confirmed cases of coronavirus across Australia.

Australians are being warned to avoid physical contact, including handshakes and are being urged to seek medical attention if they have been exposed to the virus.

Across the country more than 10,000 people have been tested for the virus.

Increasing concerns about the virus has sparked a spike in demand for everyday essentials – particularly toilet paper and hand sanitiser.

Hundreds of supermarkets have had their shelves cleared of toilet paper as products have been racing off shelves.

Former Reserve Bank of Australia board member Warwick McKibbin said a global pandemic could wipe out 68 million people worldwide, including 96,000 Australians.

Even a mild pandemic could kill 21,000 Australians and 15 million globally, he said.