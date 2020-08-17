Australia’s death toll due to COVID-19 surpasses 400

CANBERRA, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — Australia’s death toll due to COVID-19 surpassed 400 on Monday.

Authorities confirmed 25 deaths from COVID-19, all from Victoria, taking the national death toll to 421 and that of Victoria to 334.

“Twenty-two of the 25 new deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities,” said a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services in Victoria.

The department also said that there are 1,999 active cases relating to aged care facilities and 1,064 active cases among healthcare workers in the state.

While the death toll continues to rise, the rate of infection in Victoria is slowing.

Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said in a press conference on Monday afternoon that there had been 23,559 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and 290 new cases in last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, Victoria confirmed 282 and New South Wales confirmed another seven. It is the first time since July 15 that Victoria has recorded fewer than 300 cases on consecutive days.

“Within Victoria, 59 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 223 are under investigation,” said the statement from the department in Victoria.

Also on Monday, the Australian government launched the latest COVID-19 ad and delivered “a blunt wake-up call” to young people that their actions can put the lives of their loved ones at risk.

According to the Department of Health, the ad’s message is for everyone — COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that can quickly spread through everyday interactions and individual behaviours. This is particularly salient for young Australians who are catching COVID-19 more than any other age group.

The figures of the department said that people aged between 20-29 have the highest rate of COVID-19 infection (77.0 cases per 100,000), followed by the 30-39 years age group and then 60-69 years. Enditem