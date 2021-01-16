Australia’s “dinosaur trees” afforded special status after narrowly escaping bushfires

SYDNEY, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — A group of exceptionally rare wollemi pine trees in Australia’s Blue Mountains were officially designated an Asset of Intergenerational Significance by state authorities on Friday.

Having narrowly avoided extinction during last summer’s bushfire crisis, the designation allows extra protection measures for the trees.

Prior to their discovery in 1994, wollemi pines were known only in fossil records, with evidence suggesting they existed up to 90 million years ago during the late-cretaceous period.

“The wollemi pines are often described as a living fossil, having been around when dinosaurs roamed the Earth,” New South Wales Environment Minister Matt Kean said.

Some of the adult trees are estimated to be up to 1,000 years old with their exact location kept secret from the public.

During the widespread bushfires of last summer, emergency services undertook an extensive operation to protect the trees when the site came under threat from out-of-control bushfires.

“Despite the incredible efforts by the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Rural Fire Service teams last summer, several hundred juvenile trees in the protected site were impacted and are yet to resprout,” Kean said.

“That’s why we need to act now to put long-term protections in place that reduce the risk of fire exposure and allow the slow-growing juvenile trees to thrive.”

The wollemi pines’ new legal status allows for protections including requiring a dedicated fire management strategy, ecological monitoring, and ongoing conservation management. Enditem