Australia’s east coast to be hit with a week-long rain bomb with snow forecast in Tasmania

A cool change is bringing heavy rain, storms and even snow just days after most of Australia sweltered through record breaking temperatures.

A trough drawing tropical moisture south has combined with a cold front to trigger an extreme weather change over much of the country, except Western Australia.

Snow is predicted to fall in the Tasmanian highlands on Monday, just three days after Hobart sweltered through its hottest day ever.

A dusting of summer snow is not unusual for Tasmania.

‘It does happen at this time of the year,’ Bureau of Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Grace Legge told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Because Tasmania is so far down south, it gets the cold air mass from Antarctica.’

Temperatures in Hobart will plummet to 16C on Monday after the city reached a scorching 40.9C on Friday – its hottest day ever.

It was the first time Melbourne, Hobart and Canberra have all reached 40C on the same day.

‘This is a feat never before observed in official records, with continuous data for the three capital cities dating back to 1939,’ Weatherzone reported.

On Saturday, Victorians enjoyed a welcome reprieve from last week’s heatwave.

‘Widespread rainfall of 15-30mm for southern/central Victoria in the 24hrs to 9am this morning,’ BOM tweeted on Sunday.

The Melbourne CBD received 15mm with heavier falls in the eastern suburbs, where Kew copped 24mm while 37mm fell in Berwick.

Victorians have seen the worst of the rain, which is now heading up Australia’s east coast.

A thunderstorm warning issued for Sunday night will bring a cooler reprieve for Sydneysiders after the western suburbs soared past 46C on Saturday.

Sydney may see a shower or two on Monday before the skies clear.

But Sydneysiders should keep their umbrellas handy with heavier rain forecast later in the week.

Up to 25mm is expected in harbour city of Thursday and could see as much as 90mm of rain next weekend.

Heavy rainfall is also forecast for Queensland’s south-east this week.

‘Rain incoming! Rainfall returning next week in the southeast with decent falls possible. When BOM Qld says it’s gonna rain, you better believe it’s gonna rain!,’ the bureau tweeted.

Rainfall has eased in South Australia after many parts of the state copped a significant soaking on Friday, including flashing flooding in some areas.

Many places which gained well over the monthly average were in a swathe from the northwest of the state through central parts to the southeast, amassing 40-to-80mm, Weatherzone reported.

Some cities recorded their biggest deluge in nine years, including Port Augusta (67mm), Mt Gambier (66mm), Kingscote (59mm), Lameroo (55mm), Woomera (49mm), Keith (44mm) and Robe Airport (43mm).

Port Lincoln, west of Adelaide, was submerged by flash flooding while Kangaroo Island copped a 40mm soaking within three hours, just weeks after the island was ravaged by bushfires.

The extreme weather change across the country is the result of a trough drawing in the tropical moisture.

‘A tropical low went through the NT and linked up with a cold front that was coming through, bringing extra moisture,’ Ms Legge told Daily Mail Australia.

Elsewhere in Australia, Canberra won’t see any rain until later in the week, nor will Perth in the west.

Canberra sweltered through its hottest back-to-back days since records began after reached 41.9C on Friday followed by a scorching 42.7C on Saturday, according to Weatherzone.

In the Top End, possible storms are forecast for Darwin all week, where maximum temperatures will remain in the mid-30s.