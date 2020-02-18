Australia’s Gippsland region sees tourism interest surge of 400 percent after catastrophic bushfires

A sprawling rural region which stretches 1,685 kilometres from the outskirts of Melbourne to the state border of New South Wales is enjoying a remarkable surge of interest from tourists.

Large swathes of Gippsland in southeastern Victoria were decimated by catastrophic bushfires over the summer, but thanks to a string of domestic tourism campaigns encouraging Australians to holiday at home this year, interest in travelling to the fire-ravaged region is already up a staggering 400 percent.

The news is sure to be welcomed by Victorian tour operators, who reported a 90 percent drop in trade after Australia’s ‘angriest’ summer on record, which saw unprecedented infernos trap 4,000 tourists and residents on Mallacoota beach before being evacuated by the Australian Navy and leave five people dead across the state.

But with so many of the country’s leading destinations including New South Wales’ Shoalhaven beaches and iconic Kangaroo Island off the coast of South Australia badly damaged in the blazes, what sets Gippsland and the rest of rural Victoria apart in a time of national need?

At roughly 200 kilometres away, Melbourne airport is the region’s closest transit hub which is served domestically by Jetstar, Qantas, Tiger and Virgin Australia airlines.

Gippsland boasts spectacular national parks, vast lakes, charming seaside towns and pristine white sand beaches, along with some of the finest wine, seafood and cheeses Victoria has to offer.

A paradise for sunbathers and surfers alike, Ninety Mile Beach on the southeastern coast of East Gippsland is one of the longest and most beautiful stretches of sand in the world.

World class waves crash along the coast of Squeaky Beach and Tidal River in South Gippsland, while Sandy Point near Wilsons Promontory National Park offers excellent swells for windsurfing.

Stunning cycling trails take you through lush dairy country and past Victoria’s Great Dividing Range, the world’s longest land based mountain range which stretches for 3,500 kilometres.

Magnificent highways span the expansive region, with lengthy drives along the Great Alpine Road down to the Gippsland Lakes offering some of Australia’s most breathtaking views.

Historic villages, coal mines and railways which date back to the earliest days of the 1900s give an insight into what life was like in country Victoria more than a century ago.

Hailed as Gippsland’s number one tourist attraction, the state coal mine is the only historic mining experience in the Southern Hemisphere.

Beautiful landscapes like those on Phillip Island – a popular day trip destination from Melbourne – are home to unique native wildlife like Little Penguins, the world’s smallest species of penguin.

The tiny creatures come ashore in groups at sunset each night in a ‘Penguin Parade’ which is regularly named as one of Australia’s must-see attractions.

Animal lovers can enjoy a day to remember with a camel ride along the beach at Lakes Entrance, East Gippsland’s ‘most unique attraction’, or get up close and personal with kangaroos at Wilsons Promontory National Park.

But despite the region’s myriad myriad of natural attractions, Gippsland’s sudden popularity can be largely attributed to targeted travel campaigns from some of the nation’s most prominent organisations.

In the wake of the unprecedented infernos, Tourism Australia put its Kylie Minogue-fronted ‘Philausophy’ international tourism campaign on hold and injected $20million into its ‘Holiday Here This Year’ programme to encourage Australians to vacation domestically in 2020.

Tourism Australia’s efforts were also bolstered by national airline Qantas, who offered considerable discounts on flights to 50 domestic destinations in its ‘Love Australia’ sale.

The Australian Open capitalised on its status as one of the world’s most-watched sporting events by pushing its ‘Australia’s Open’ campaign in January.

Grassroots movements like the social media campaign #EmptyEsky encourage Australians to visit fire-affected communities and stock up on local produce.

Tourism Australia’s managing director Phillipa Harrison said the ‘Holiday Here This Year’ campaign would send a message that Australia is open for business and ready to embrace visitors with open arms.

‘There is no doubt that Australian tourism has been hit hard by the recent bushfires. It’s critical that we help the industry get back on its feet as soon as possible,’ she said in a statement in January.

‘The desire from ordinary Australians to assist the communities impacted both directly and indirectly has been overwhelming.

‘That’s why we are asking people to commit to holidaying in their own backyard this year – whether it’s a drive up the coast, taking a trip interstate, or ticking off a bucket list destination – and to spread the word that Australia is ready to welcome more travellers.’