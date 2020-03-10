Australia’s most desirable suburbs are revealed

A small seaside village is Australia’s most desirable suburb, at least to buy property.

North Narrabeen, on Sydney’s northern beaches, has been enticing potential home buyers with its idyllic surf beaches and laid-back lifestyle.

The suburb with a median house and apartment price of $1,420,000, also had the most views per listing overall in the year to January 31, realestatecom.au data showed.

Oyster Bay, 26 kilometres south of the Sydney, was a close second, followed by Watsonia in Melbourne’s north-east.

The median house price in Oyster Bay is $1,197,500, whereas Watsonia is more affordable at $733,000.

The property website ranked the most popular suburbs for houses, units and overall.

Sydney’s hipster hotspot Newtown ranked number one as the most desirable suburb for house buyers.

This was followed by south Melbourne and Hornsby on Sydney’s Upper North Shore.

The top suburbs for units were in Collaroy, on Sydney’s northern beaches, Mitcham, in Melbourne’s south-east, and Sandy Bay in Hobart.

Thomas McGlynn, the national head of sales and chief auctioneer at The Agency, said popular suburbs offered good lifestyles and were ‘Instagrammable’ with good architecture.

Australia’s property market has seen a drastic turnaround as market continues to gather momentum from the slump just last year.

Supply in the popular suburbs had been outstripping demand.

‘Some of these suburbs can come out of nowhere because people are looking for value and for suburbs where they are going to get a similar lifestyle to their more salubrious cousins but at half the price,’ Mr McGlynn told the Daily Telegraph.

Sales agent Charles Bailey of Urbane Property said the interest in Newtown was similar to what they have previously seen in Paddington and Surry Hills.

CoreLogic figures show house prices have been soaring for the year to February 2020.

Melbourne’s inner east, which includes the upmarket suburbs of Kew and Hawthorn, was Australia’s best performing market with property values increased by 18.3 per cent.

Sydney is also bouncing back from a record downturn, with property prices in the Baulkham Hills and Hawkesbury, Inner West and Ryde areas climbing by an impressive 16 per cent.

The Tasmanian capital had until last year been Australia’s best performing housing market.

What’s your view?