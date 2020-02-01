Australia’s unpopular beer tax to be increased AGAIN next week

High taxes on alcohol are making it impossible for Aussies to enjoy a beer with their mates, say campaigners.

The government has increased tax on alcohol every six months for the past 35 years and on Monday the rate will go up again by 1.2 per cent.

If that increase were to be passed on entirely to consumers, a 12-pack of Carlton would increase from $67 to $68.80.

Last year the federal government raked in $3.6billion from alcohol duties.

Campaigners say the increases must stop and the rates must be reduced.

Brett Heffernan, CEO of the Brewers Association of Australia, told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Having a beer with mates is rapidly getting beyond the reach of ordinary Australians.

‘Aussies don’t even know they are being slugged, let alone so hard and relentlessly. Beer tax is now out of control.’

The BAA calculated that 42 per cent of the cost of a carton of beer is due to tax, meaning that of the $52 retail price for a typical carton of beer at 4.9 per cent alcohol, $21.84 goes to the taxman.

It also calculated that Australians pay $2.23 per litre of alcohol in tax on stubbies, cans and longnecks, compared with just 28 cents in the US and 12 cents in Germany.

Andrew Wilsmore, CEO of Alcohol Beverages Australia, shared Mr Heffernan’s view that alcohol duty must come down.

‘Australia has one of the highest tax rates on beer, wine, and spirits among developed countries and these twice-yearly increases in tax only make Australian’s favourite tipple even more expensive.’

Greg Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Spirits & Cocktails Australia, said huge tax reform is needed.

He told Daily Mail Australia: ‘With the government’s mandatory spirits tax increase next week, Australian drinkers will be paying over 700 per cent more tax for their drinks than their U.S. counterparts.’

On the other hand, health campaigners say taxes should increase to reduce cancer and obesity rates by deterring binge drinking.

The World Health Organisation says on its website: ‘Alcohol taxation and pricing policies are among the most effective and cost-effective alcohol control measures.

‘An increase in excise taxes on alcoholic beverages is a proven measure to reduce harmful use of alcohol and it provides governments revenue to offset the economic costs of harmful use of alcohol.’

Under current law, excise rates, paid by alcohol manufacturers, go up every August and February to account for inflation.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the Treasury for comment.